Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
ACU’s Bradley is the WAC Defensive Player of the Week
The ACU Wildcats are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013. The defense was the key to the 21-13 victory, and defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley is the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Bradley collected ten tackles against Prairie View A&M on Saturday. He...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Second half surge turns away Warhawks
ABILENE, TEX. – Newcomer quarterback Andrew McBride (Katy, Tex.) fired a touchdown pass for a second straight game, as third-year head coach Jordan Neal‘s McMurry University War Hawks battled Southern Athletic Association foe Millsaps College Saturday, Sept. 10. McBride threw for better than 250 yards during his first...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley and Albany lead 10 Big Country schools mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25
Ten Big Country schools are mentioned this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25. Four of those schools in the the Top 10 in Class 2A Division I or Division II. In Division I, Hawley is second, Coleman is sixth, and Cisco is eighth. In Division II, Albany drops from number one to number two this week.
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Blowup of the Week: Week 3
It’s our week three BCH Sports blowup of the week!. This team is undefeated on the season. The Breckenridge Buckaroos have this very unique blowup. It’s like a normal blowup up to the 10 ft mark, then it’s a horse bucking of course. Seems fitting with a cowboy riding him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 3: Breckenridge Buckaroos
The Breckenridge Buckaroos are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Buckaroos with their “Hoorah” chant as they got ready to put on a big show against the Cisco Loboes. Breckenridge fans and members of the band filled the stadium to root on their team.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday September 12th
The west Texas fair is in full swing but unfortunately this year it means rains we usually get will be missing and a drier weather pattern is in store for the area. Enjoy those warm temps. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5 mph.
Hidden Gems: Couple relocates to hometown of Coleman to help rebrand downtown, keeping legacy intact
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cattle Drive Café & Bull Bar in Coleman has been a major part of bringing more people downtown, while also preserving the history of the building and the city. “This is the place to be in Coleman. It’s just the place to be,” said Tammy Bowers, who has her own family history […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
Felon Fleeing Cops on a Crotch Rocket Bike in Abilene Killed in High Speed Crash
ABILENE – Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported another fatal motorcycle crash on the interstate near Abilene Saturday. According to DPS Media Sergeant Marc Couch in Abilene, the rider of a 2007 Honda CBR 'crotch rocket' motorcycle was fleeing officers at a high rate of speed northbound on FM1750 in the Abilene city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 38-year-old Robert James Samuel, was committing a felony by fleeing from law enforcement when he lost control of the bike in a curve. The bike left the roadway and flipped at a high…
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
Jewelry heist: $24,000 in jewels stolen from Mall of Abilene, 6 arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – About $24,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from multiple jewelers around Abilene, ending with six arrests at the Mall of Abilene Thursday. According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a group was reported to have been ‘casing’ at least five jewelry stores in town. The group […]
Joint law enforcement operation foils jewelry robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — On Thursday, agents with Taylor County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Warrant Divisions, Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, Abilene Police Department Narcotics Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting a group of individuals robbing jewelry stores in multiple states.
ktxs.com
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
Comments / 1