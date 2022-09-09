ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur

PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Judge blocks Arizona law that limits filming of police

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a new state law that restricts how the public and journalists can film police. In the lawsuit, the American Civil Liberties Union, along with multiple media outlets, including FOX 10, argued it violated the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox10phoenix.com

World Trade Center first responder shares memories of 9/11 attack

Sunday marks 21 years since the worst terrorist attacks occurred on American soil. Thousands of people died on 9/11, and thousands of first responders rushed into the rubble to save survivors. One of those heroes, Anthony Rumore, now lives in Arizona. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder

MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
MCNEAL, AZ
Person
Nicole Garcia
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area veteran miraculously walking again with ReWalk robotics exoskeleton

A Valley veteran is getting the chance to walk again after nearly a decade in a wheelchair. Richard Neider is an Army combat veteran and suffered a spinal cord injury while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. For the last decade he was bound to a wheelchair, but now he's able to walk again thanks to a ReWalk robotics exoskeleton.
ARMY
fox10phoenix.com

Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding

An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Tropical Storm Kay: SoCal drenched with rain, hit by gusty winds

After a historic heat wave baked Southern California for over a week with triple-digit temperatures, a storm moved in and brought relief as conditions shifted from hot and dry to hot and humid. Saturday's forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

