ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda, CA

‘Deceased subject’ found on side of roadway

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that it found a “deceased subject” on the side of the roadway in the 1900 block of Linda Avenue in Linda.

Deputies with the department responded at about 2 p.m. to a call from a citizen reporting they had located the deceased subject, officials said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
LINDA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend.  Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

DUI suspected in Auburn motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was issued a summons for suspected DUI after a single motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the Auburn Police Department said. The police said officers responding to the collision near Auburn Folsom Road and College Way around 6:45 p.m. said their investigation revealed that the driver had recently left a fair where he was drinking alcohol.
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
121
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy