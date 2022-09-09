Read full article on original website
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward
Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots
I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23
While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Forspoken's Speed And Simplicity Make You A Spidey-Like Sorcerer
If you imagine Spider-Man slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and all manner of magical bombardments to create an experience that encourages you to think on your feet and defeat enemies with overwhelming force.
Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer
Mastering and customizing your ship is the first step towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain. Experience Skull and Bones on PC in the Ubisoft Store, releasing November 8, 2022.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One
Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Metal: Hellsinger Review - Walk With Me In Hell
Metal music ought to be synonymous with first-person shooters, considering the original Doom is perhaps the most influential FPS of all time. That game's frenetic demon-slaying was accompanied by the iconic sounds of 32-bit heavy metal riffs and high-tempo drums, but the marriage between the two never really caught on outside of shooters like Quake, Killing Floor 2, and Mick Gordon's phenomenal work on the most recent Doom games. Metal: Hellsinger isn't likely to buck that trend, but this rhythm-based FPS from Swedish developer The Outsiders puts metal front and center as the most crucial aspect of its high-octane gameplay.
Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan
During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise. Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it...
One Piece Film: Red Gets October 2022 US Theatrical Release Date
One Piece Film: Red will be coming stateside and to many other countries this fall after enjoying a successful debut in Japan this past summer, according to a joint release from Crunchyroll and Toei Animation. The 15th feature film in the long-running franchise will have a theatrical release in Australia...
New Avatar: The Reckoning Gameplay Footage Is Full Of Dangerous Wildlife And Machines
Avatar: Reckoning, the MMORPG-shooter that will be exclusive to Android and iOS mobile devices, got a new gameplay reveal at Disney's D23 expo. During the video game showcase, developer Archosaur Games showed off the wild frontier of Pandora, character customization, and some of the weapon modifications that players will be able to try out.
The Wraith of the Galaxy
Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Skull And Bones Gets New Trailer, Info At Ubisoft Forward
Today during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher released a new trailer and shared new details on its long-in-development swashbuckling pirate game Skull and Bones. The trailer shows off more of Skull and Bones' world that is set during the golden age of piracy. It also touches upon a new feature surrounding smuggling networks, which are in-game trading networks for players to help build their infamy and renown in the pirate world. The trailer also spotlights Skull and Bones' ship-building and customization options, which look to be pretty extensive.
