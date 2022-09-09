ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion

Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Gamespot

Skull and Bones Full Presentation | Ubisoft Foward

Skull and Bones is out later this year and we got an in-depth look at the swashbuckling adventure during Ubisoft Forward. We got a look at the ship customization, your pirate hideout, and how multiplayer works. Skull and Bones comes out November 8.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds Like A Fantastic Return To The Series' Roots

I really like what I've seen of Assassin's Creed Mirage so far. Though Assassin's Creed's shift into open-world action-RPGs has resulted in plenty of good ideas coming to the series, it's created a trilogy of games that oftentimes feel disconnected from what came before. I love Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, but all three, to various extents, put the Assassin's Creed experience into too big of a setting or overshadow all the cool real-world history with a less-impressive supernatural flair.
Gamespot

The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022

Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
Gamespot

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Debuts First Trailer At D23

While the Star Wars prequels initially struggled to gain traction with fans, the Clone Wars animated series has reframed them, adding depth and development to many of the trilogy's new characters. Continuing that trend is Tales of the Jedi, a six-episode anthology that will follow fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, and a not-yet-evil Dooku.
Gamespot

Forspoken's Speed And Simplicity Make You A Spidey-Like Sorcerer

If you imagine Spider-Man slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and all manner of magical bombardments to create an experience that encourages you to think on your feet and defeat enemies with overwhelming force.
Gamespot

Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer

Mastering and customizing your ship is the first step towards ruling the seas as an infamous pirate captain. Experience Skull and Bones on PC in the Ubisoft Store, releasing November 8, 2022.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin. In the trailer, we see that Basim was...
Gamespot

Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Gamespot

Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series

Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
Gamespot

Metal: Hellsinger Review - Walk With Me In Hell

Metal music ought to be synonymous with first-person shooters, considering the original Doom is perhaps the most influential FPS of all time. That game's frenetic demon-slaying was accompanied by the iconic sounds of 32-bit heavy metal riffs and high-tempo drums, but the marriage between the two never really caught on outside of shooters like Quake, Killing Floor 2, and Mick Gordon's phenomenal work on the most recent Doom games. Metal: Hellsinger isn't likely to buck that trend, but this rhythm-based FPS from Swedish developer The Outsiders puts metal front and center as the most crucial aspect of its high-octane gameplay.
Gamespot

Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D

Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
Gamespot

Ubisoft Forward

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Hexe Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series seems to be going to the Holy Roman Empire during the witch trials, in a game described by executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté as "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."
Gamespot

One Piece Film: Red Gets October 2022 US Theatrical Release Date

One Piece Film: Red will be coming stateside and to many other countries this fall after enjoying a successful debut in Japan this past summer, according to a joint release from Crunchyroll and Toei Animation. The 15th feature film in the long-running franchise will have a theatrical release in Australia...
Gamespot

The Wraith of the Galaxy

The Wraith of the Galaxy
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assassin's Creed Project Red Reveal & Details | Ubisoft Forward. After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is going to feudal Japan. Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Gamespot

Skull And Bones Gets New Trailer, Info At Ubisoft Forward

Today during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher released a new trailer and shared new details on its long-in-development swashbuckling pirate game Skull and Bones. The trailer shows off more of Skull and Bones' world that is set during the golden age of piracy. It also touches upon a new feature surrounding smuggling networks, which are in-game trading networks for players to help build their infamy and renown in the pirate world. The trailer also spotlights Skull and Bones' ship-building and customization options, which look to be pretty extensive.
