Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
WEKU
Justice Department says it is open to one of Trump's picks for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump's picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last month.
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s colleagues. That will not be the case if Tyner wins the election to represent Exeter as a Republican in the New Hampshire House, where climate […] The post Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
