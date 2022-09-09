Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Pimping Underage Teen In Stanton
A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did not enter a plea at...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Faces Sentencing for ‘Hit Man’ Murder Plot
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing Monday for trying to hire a “hit man” to kill a woman he briefly dated. Scott Berkett, 25, pleaded guilty in June to a single count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
mynewsla.com
Jury Hears Opening Statements In Trial Of Former Officer’s Harassment Suit
A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — and other issues deserves more than $1 million in lost wage damages, the plaintiff’s attorney told a jury Monday, but a lawyer for the city said the ex-officer was someone who could never admit to being wrong in his interactions with others.
mynewsla.com
Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Two teenage boys were killed Sunday evening in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. at Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. A male suspect approached...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Investigates Theft Of Nine French Bulldogs In Northridge
Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the location that was being...
mynewsla.com
O.C. Man Who Pointed Laser at Sheriff’s Department Helicopter Gets Five Years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced Monday to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot. Eric Suarez admitted that on April 13, 2020, he was sitting alone in his parked car when he “intentionally pointed...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon who was found running near railroad tracks in Rancho Mirage pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City was charged on June 30 with five felony counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, assault on a person causing great bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records. A warrant out for his arrest was also issued.
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Teens For Alleged Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Charges were filed Monday against two teenage suspects arrested in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio were arrested Thursday morning along with a 14-year-old juvenile after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack
One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shot, Killed By LAPD in Westlake Area
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Guns Stolen During Break-In at Karen Bass’ Home
Mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday her home in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles was broken into and two firearms were stolen. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing West Covina Man, 73
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina. Ruben David Moncayo was last seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. Moncayo...
mynewsla.com
Caruso Company Reps Respond to Suit Over Alleged Grove Protest Restrictions
Representatives for companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have responded to a lawsuit by free-speech activists who allege viewpoint discrimination for not being allowed to protest at the Grove, saying the plaintiffs’ applications raised safety concerns. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Suspect Sought in Stabbing of Two People in Mid City Area of L.A.
One Year Ago Today (September 12, 2021)…Police asked the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who they believe stabbed two people within a half-hour in the Mid City community of Los Angeles. At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responding to an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call reported that a...
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested For Alleged Burglaries in Fairview Fire Area
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary and looting in an evacuation area neat the Fairview Fire, authorities announced Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the fire responded to a report of three people casing the neighborhood in a white Chevrolet Blazer at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Palmdale, LASD Searching For His Killer
A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name...
mynewsla.com
Settlement of LA Homelessness Lawsuit Against County Announced
A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people — a pact that would effectively end the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights’ often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
mynewsla.com
Man, 40, Reported Missing in Malibu
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old man last seen in Malibu. Ever Manuel Valencia was last seen Sunday near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valencia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot, Killed in Lennox
A man was shot and killed Monday in the unincorporated Lennox area bordering Inglewood. The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue, near Century Boulevard, according to Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was taken to a hospital,...
