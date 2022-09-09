Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway
A fire erupted Monday in a pile of pallets adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just west of Interstate 215,...
10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse
3:05 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed that the fire has gone from 4 acres to 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage. #OpportunityIC - Fire is now 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage, apprx 15' - 20' high. Incident Update Sheet: https://t.co/2fAiFSwbtB pic.twitter.com/yg8KsInLxA— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 12, 2022 Original Report 2:56 The post 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
mynewsla.com
Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire
Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured
Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews
Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
Firefighters extinguish 3rd-alarm fire at vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire at the vacant Carousel Mall building in San Bernardino, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday
Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
Fairview Fire near Hemet could be fully contained Monday
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, authorities announced.
mynewsla.com
Storm Helps Slow Spread of Massive Fairview Fire Near Hemet
Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet overnight, with ground crews reaching 40% containment and authorities reducing some evacuation orders to voluntary warnings. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, officials said the fire had burned 28,307...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
Helicopter Responding to Fairview Fire in California Crashes, Pilot and Two Fire Personnel Injured
A helicopter responding to the Fairview wildfire near Hemet, California crashed in Banning, CA on Saturday. The crash left three people injured: two fire personnel and the pilot. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene near the Banning Airport. Apparently, the helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it crashed.
mynewsla.com
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles
More than 100 firefighters Sunday morning battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
foxla.com
3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
NBC San Diego
Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes
Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
foxla.com
3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
Rain from Kay Slows Spread of Fairview Fire in Riverside County
Full containment of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet could be achieved Monday thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, with the 28,307-acre fire now 43% surrounded by lines of cleared vegetation, authorities said Sunday. “Fire activity has been greatly reduced due to the moisture from...
Comments / 1