Lakeland Village, CA

mynewsla.com

Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway

A fire erupted Monday in a pile of pallets adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just west of Interstate 215,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse

3:05 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed that the fire has gone from 4 acres to 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage. #OpportunityIC - Fire is now 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage, apprx 15' - 20' high. Incident Update Sheet: https://t.co/2fAiFSwbtB pic.twitter.com/yg8KsInLxA— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 12, 2022 Original Report 2:56 The post 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road.
LAKE HUGHES, CA
mynewsla.com

Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire

Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday after burning...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA; Three Firefighters Injured

Authorities Monday were seeking the cause of a major emergency fire that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at the Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., and about 150 firefighters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain Floods Segment Of Interstate 15, Roads Near Lake Mathews

Thunderstorm cells tracking south to north in the area of Corona Monday unloaded heavy rainfall along Interstate 15 and roads in the vicinity of Lake Mathews, prompting closures. The rain bursts flooded lanes on southbound I-15 at Dos Lagos Drive about 3:50 p.m., leading the California Highway Patrol to post...
CORONA, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday

Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash. 
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Storm Helps Slow Spread of Massive Fairview Fire Near Hemet

Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet overnight, with ground crews reaching 40% containment and authorities reducing some evacuation orders to voluntary warnings. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, officials said the fire had burned 28,307...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South Los Angeles

More than 100 firefighters Sunday morning battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
HEMET, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
POMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
BANNING, CA

