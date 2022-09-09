Read full article on original website
Gilbert Arenas’ slander on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo draws strong reaction from Goran Dragic
Washington Wizards icon Gilbert Arenas recently made headlines after his hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral. According to Arenas, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar “does not understand basketball” — an opinion that has garnered quite a lot of criticism. The great Dirk Nowitzki already fired back at Arenas and his rather unpopular opinion, and this […] The post Gilbert Arenas’ slander on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo draws strong reaction from Goran Dragic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Browns’ thrilling win vs. Baker Mayfield, Panthers
As usual, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was tuned in as the Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Even better for him, his hometown team won against their former QB in Baker Mayfield. Naturally LeBron couldn’t hold back his excitement after the thrilling victory,...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s true feelings on buyout after potential trade, revealed
Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have been pushing the narrative about Russell Westbrook staying on for another season, the general belief is that they would much rather trade him away if given the opportunity. In the event that Westbrook does get traded, the harsh reality for him is that he’s likely going […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s true feelings on buyout after potential trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RJ Barrett’s bold take on partnership with Jalen Brunson will hype up Knicks fans
It has been just a couple of months since the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson in free agency, but he and RJ Barrett seems to be already gelling really well. Barrett admitted as much during the Knicks’ season-ticketholder event at the Garden on Monday. In fact, he also shared his belief that he and […] The post RJ Barrett’s bold take on partnership with Jalen Brunson will hype up Knicks fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Utah Jazz’s decision to pick the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade offer for Donovan Mitchell over that of the New York Knicks. This is despite the fact that the Jazz were engaged in negotiations with the Knicks for what feels like the entire offseason. Some have even gone as […] The post RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RJ Barrett breaks silence on massive $120 million extension with Knicks
RJ Barrett just became the youngest $100 million man in New York Knicks history after signing his extension this offseason, but more than that, he’s just happy to stay as a Knick. The 22-year-old shared as much while attending a season-ticketholders event at the Garden on Monday, during which...
RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz
The Utah Jazz have already pulled the trigger on arguably the two of the biggest blockbuster trades this summer. It doesn’t sound like they’re done just yet, though, with rumors suggesting that a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the works as well. NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic has confirmed […] The post RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on weight comments from his haters
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has the perfect mindset when it comes to dealing with all the haters and the negative comments thrown at him. Doncic has been putting a lot of effort to maintain his conditioning this offseason, which is why “Slim Luka” has trended really well online over the past couple of months. Of course it is in huge contrast to the previous summer when he was criticized for heading to the Mavs’ training camp overweight.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson’s heartfelt message for ‘unstoppable’ Manu Ginobili amid Hall of Fame induction
San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili marked a tremendously special occasion in his career on Saturday after he was named into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It was a great honor for Ginobili’s decorated career, and it’s no surprise that the stars came out to celebrate this momentous event. One of the legends […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson’s heartfelt message for ‘unstoppable’ Manu Ginobili amid Hall of Fame induction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought
Despite losing to WNBA Finals favorites Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm can hold her head high as she gave it her all in the elimination game, dropping 42 points in a crushing 92-97 loss. And it’s only going to get better for Stewart, affectionately […] The post Storm star Breanna Stewart reveal breaks decade-long WNBA drought appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They didn’t believe in each other’: Danny Ainge drops truth bomb on breaking up Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jazz
When the Utah Jazz decided to bring in Danny Ainge as a team executive in the middle of last season, you just knew that he was going to make a major impact on the team sooner rather than later. It came just seven months upon his arrival, with Ainge and the Jazz front office deciding […] The post ‘They didn’t believe in each other’: Danny Ainge drops truth bomb on breaking up Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz’s current outlook on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic trades, revealed
It’s a well-known fact around the league that the Utah Jazz are in full rebuild mode right now. Their blockbuster deals for ex-stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this summer are clear testaments to this notion. Be that as it may, it doesn’t sound like the Jazz are in any hurry to deal the remaining […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s current outlook on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic trades, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The under-the-radar signing that could put Nets over the top in 2022-23
Most of the focus surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this summer has been on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving’s contract negotiations and Durant’s trade request dominated national media throughout the offseason. But things have now cooled on both of those fronts. And through Brooklyn’s soap opera, some of the team’s smaller moves were easily overlooked. […] The post The under-the-radar signing that could put Nets over the top in 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments draw strong response from Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards has been on the headlines as of late for his homophobic comments, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are making sure their stance is clear on the rather controversial matter. The Ant-Man came under fire over the weekend after he uploaded a video on his Instagram stories seemingly mocking a group of men that were […] The post Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments draw strong response from Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James flexes a new talent that not too many fans may know about
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will go down in history as one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As a matter of fact, more than a few folks out there would be willing to strongly argue his case as being the GOAT. Whatever your opinion on this might be, what cannot be denied is that The King is indeed a generational talent.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards under NBA review over homophobic remarks
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could be punished by the NBA over his latest remarks seemingly mocking the LGBTQ community. Edwards went viral over the weekend after a video he uploaded on his Instagram stories quickly spread online. While he has since deleted the video, his followers have saved it and shared it on social […] The post Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards under NBA review over homophobic remarks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo gets positive update amid migraine issues
The New York Yankees are continuing to barely hold onto their lead atop the American League East. The Tampa Bay Rays are sitting just 3.5 games behind them, and the Yankees continue to lose at a staggering rate. The return of Anthony Rizzo could help them stay alive for the final few weeks of the […] The post Anthony Rizzo gets positive update amid migraine issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
