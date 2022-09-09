ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giancarlo Esposito says he’s still down to be Prof. X when Marvel is ready to talk

Giancarlo Esposito is revealing more details about the talks he’s had with Marvel about potential roles, hot off of his attendance at Disney’s D2 3expo and another convention appearance. Esposito has long been a fan-favorite pick for many of Marvel’s most epic characters, including Doctor Doom and Magneto....
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Premiere Recap: Everything That Went Down on the Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins Series Debut

The premiere of Monarch celebrated Dottie and Albie Roman and their kids, setting up this deliciously dysfunctional drama about the country music world. But really, it was all about Susan Sarandon’s Dottie, the queen of country. After four decades of superstardom, she’s dying of cancer. And Dottie wants to pass her crown, in this case a white Stetson studded with crystals, to her oldest daughter. And like the queen she is, Dottie plans her final act to the last detail. It’s a daughter-assisted suicide, but it’s all OK, she tells Nicky.
CNET

'Top Gun: Maverick' Review: Smash Hit Tom Cruise Sequel on Digital Now

Welcome back to the danger zone. You might not think you needed a sequel to the most '80s movie ever, but Top Gun: Maverick is way more wildly entertaining than it has any right to be. Top Gun 2 reboots the original film's heart-pounding aerial action, infectiously cheesy character drama and don't-think-too-hard-about-it military fetishism in a winning spectacle of cinematic escapism.
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Cinemablend

Fans May Be Excited For Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt To Reteam In Babylon, But There Are 2 More Reasons To Be Pumped For The New Movie

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are about to travel back in Hollywood history, again. The two previously worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, these two and a fun ensemble cast are traveling further back to the 1920s in the film Babylon. While this reunion of two of the best actors working right now is thrilling, there are other reasons to get excited for Babylon. From the stellar ensemble cast to the scale and scope of this project, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ director teases a potential crossover with ‘Deadpool’

In a franchise with plenty of surprising crossovers, one of the most obscure Marvel crossovers seems to be on the table as Stranger Things director Shawn Levy reveals that a Deadpool crossover could be possible. Levy is set to direct the upcoming Deadpool film. Speaking to Variety on the red...
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’ Ratings Revealed for Series Premiere

Following the premiere of Fox’s new series Monarch, it has been reported that the TV show has already become a huge hit. According to TVLine, Fox’s Monarch made its debut on Sunday (September 11th) with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (per early numbers). The media outlet notes that pending adjustment, the new series will stand as Fox’s most-watched scripted fall launch in three years since the Prodigal Son made its debut at 4.1 million. It is also TV’s top-rating scripted premiere of 2022.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals Thor 5 Pitch

Thor: Love and Thunder's director revealed his pitch for the next movie. Taika Waititi has some wild ideas for another hero with Chris Hemsworth's Avenger. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about the prospect of another Thor film, the filmmaker lobbied for a low-cost outing that was even more down to Earth than something like She-Hulk. A classic Thor adventure at the DMV might not appeal to some fans. But, Waititi has made a living off of bold choices in his movies. Some fans might have taken some exception to his characterization of Thor in Love and Thunder. But some audiences are excited about the comedic tone and want more. Marvel hasn't indicated where fans will see Thor next after this most recent adventure. Check out what Waititi had to say about Thor 5 right here.
IGN

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares an Update on His Plans for a Sequel

Celebrated comic book movie director James Gunn has offered an update on fans asking about the plans for a sequel of his 2021 DC film, The Suicide Squad. Starring a rag-tag group of villains from the world of DC, The Suicide Squad was Gunn's first foray into the universe, after working on several Marvel projects as part of the MCU. The film released during the pandemic, and it garnered positive reviews from fans and critics following its release in theatres and HBO Max.
Deadline

‘Thunderbolts’: David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell & Others Board Marvel Film – D23

Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige introduced the leads for the studio’s upcoming film Thunderbolts at Disney’s D23 Expo Friday, including David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko. Harbour, Pugh and Kurylenko are reprising their respective Black Widow roles as Alexei / Red Guardian, Yelena Belova and Black Antonia / Taskmaster, with Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Stan returns to the Marvel fold as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Bucky Barnes, with his co-star Russell returning as John Walker / U.S. Agent. Then, there’s John-Kamen, who will portray Ava / Ghost. The Jake Schreier-directed...
