KEYC
Minnesota State takes care business against UMD in home opener
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The (2-0) Minnesota State football team impressed on all fronts in back-to-back weeks to open up the 2022-23 season. Last week, the Mavericks upset the at-the-time nationally ranked Bemidji State Beavers 37-34 on the road. The following Saturday, MSU replicated that promising performance with a 17-10 win under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium against the now 0-2 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
KEYC
Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth
DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
KEYC
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KEYC) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
wpr.org
Simply Superior, September 9, 2021
First elected in 2009, state Rep. Nick Milroy of Superior is retiring from the Wisconsin Assembly this year. Hoping to replace him in the 73rd District seat are Democrat Laura Gapske of Superior and Republican Angie Sapik of Lake Nebagamon. The two were invited to share their positions on issues ranging from Enbridge Energy’s expansion projects to abortion rights with “Simply Superior” host Robin Washington.
cbs3duluth.com
Man dies after going missing in Vermilion river
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- A 43-year-old man was found dead in the water around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday after being reported missing Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, deputies responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake for a report of a missing 43-year-old man.
FOX 21 Online
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
UPDATE (September, 7, 4:50 p.m.) — The man who has been missing from Northern St. Louis County for more than a week has been found dead. The St. Louis Rescue Squad flew over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, and sent vehicles searching on the ground Monday. The rescue squad...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Police Found Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting
UPDATE (September 12, 10:55 a.m.) — The Duluth Police Department says they have found the vehicle involved in Sunday’s shooting. The vehicle was found in the 200 block North 16th Avenue East. No arrests have been made yet and the DPD are still actively investigating the incident. ORIGINAL...
WDIO-TV
Single car crash near Interstate 35 and Highway 53 in Duluth
Sunday afternoon, rescue teams responded to a car accident on Southbound Interstate 35 at Highway 53 in Duluth. A truck was traveling southbound and was approaching Highway 53 when it suddenly veered left and struck a concrete barrier on the left side and came to a stop. Authorities say this...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station
DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday. Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening. The shooting happened over...
fox9.com
Charges: Northern Minnesota man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
OGEMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in northern Minnesota that appears to be wrapped up in a love triangle, in which a man is accused of killing the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. The investigation into the shooting started around...
cbs3duluth.com
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
Man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
HINCKLEY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is charged with second-degree murder and a handful of other offenses after a dispute involving his former girlfriend and her current partner. Prosecutors in Pine County detail the charges in a criminal complaint filed against 36-year-old John Thomas Quitter, who reportedly shot...
