WATCH: Bills Score First TD of NFL Season

Josh Allen throws his first touchdown of 2022.

The Buffalo Bills are on the board for the first time in 2022.

The Bills scored on the opening drive in their game against the Los Angeles Rams with a 26-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

The Bills looked electric on the opening drive, which spanned nine plays and 75 yards. And Allen was able to spread the wealth on the drive. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also played an important role in the drive, catching a pair of passes for 18 yards. Running back Devin Singletary ran the ball twice for nine yards and caught a pass for six yards. Backup running back Zack Moss got involved once the team passed midfield, running the ball for a yard and catching a pass from Allen for eight yards.

All of these plays set up Allen on a 3rd-and-1 play action bootleg fake, where Davis was wide open galloping into the end zone.

It's no surprise to see Allen and Davis connect. The last time these two shared the field, Allen tossed a playoff-record four touchdowns to Davis in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This touchdown will be the first of many we'll see this season from Allen and Davis as they look to build one of the best QB-WR combinations in the NFL.

Overall, it's a very strong first offensive drive for the Bills to kick off the regular season.

The Bills lead the Rams 7-0 in the middle of the first quarter.