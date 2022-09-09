ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

New mobile workforce center brings service to people

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new pathway out of poverty is coming to Champaign County. The Regional Planning Commission has a new Mobile Workforce Center that will bring their services to people looking for work.

The van is the latest addition to RPC’s Workforce Development Program. The program is meant to provide career services.

But during the pandemic, the group noticed many who needed the services couldn’t participate virtually. They hope the new office on wheels is the answer for that.

“Show them the support services that are available for them to go back to school even if they have children even if they have difficulties with transportation,” said program director Justin Arnold. “We’re just excited to go to where people are and help them get a better job through career counseling and transportation.”

The Mobile Workforce Center has six desks inside and laptops. Their first event will happen during October’s manufacturing month.

WCIA

Historic doors get fresh coat of paint, renovator gets meaningful project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A small business owner got an unexpected opportunity, and said it turned into a meaningful project. The red doors outside the Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign are now a little brighter. Sue Fostser, owner of Foster Renovations, said it was a challenge. The doors have stood there since 1917, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bike to Work Day returns Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Champaign County Bikes is encouraging people to ditch their cars on Wednesday and instead use pedal power to get to work. Wednesday is the 12th annual Bike to Work Day. The CUMTD, Bike at Illinois and Carle are sponsoring the event, which will feature 16 welcome stations in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I plans to spend $50 million on hiring effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is investing more than $50 million into a new initiative to hire new faculty members. As part of this initiative, academic units will hire additional faculty in specific strategic areas and colleges will have opportunities to request additional hires that advance the university’s mission. “This strategic faculty […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
