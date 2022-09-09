New mobile workforce center brings service to people

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new pathway out of poverty is coming to Champaign County. The Regional Planning Commission has a new Mobile Workforce Center that will bring their services to people looking for work.

The van is the latest addition to RPC’s Workforce Development Program. The program is meant to provide career services.

But during the pandemic, the group noticed many who needed the services couldn’t participate virtually. They hope the new office on wheels is the answer for that.

“Show them the support services that are available for them to go back to school even if they have children even if they have difficulties with transportation,” said program director Justin Arnold. “We’re just excited to go to where people are and help them get a better job through career counseling and transportation.”

The Mobile Workforce Center has six desks inside and laptops. Their first event will happen during October’s manufacturing month.

