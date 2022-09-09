ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

EIU faculty use contract negotiations as teachable moment

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpOwA_0hnuDSxW00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — EIU faculty are trying to bring attention to their contract dispute with the university. They’ve been bargaining for months for a new deal.

You could call it a history lesson outside the classroom. It’s like a walk out, but instead they were giving lectures about the importance of unions.

They said the main goal of the “teach out” is to show students how the faculty is fighting for them. And they are fighting for a new contract.

“We knew we were very bold in the proposals that we made, because we are the ones that have to demand to bargain. We knew that,” said special education professor Jennifer Stringfellow. “I think we were all a little surprised, and I’m going to use the word I will use a lot today and tomorrow – insulted, by the response from the administration.”

The union said EIU wants to increase class sizes and the number of classes a faculty member has to teach.

“My working conditions are my students learning conditions,” said Jeannie Ludlow, an English professor.

Teachers say they’re being expected to do a lot more, for little in return.

They said the university proposed a 17% workload increase alongside a 1% pay increase.

“If I’m teaching more classes, I have less time outside of class to meet with students and help them with individual research projects,” Ludlow said. “That kind of thing. So, they’re wanting us to be busier. We want to be better for students.”

Union members said they’ve been negotiating since March, but they feel their voices have been falling on deaf ears.

“Well, my hope is that it brings some urgency to the administration side to start offering real proposals and start asking and coming to the table with the proposals that are respectful and reflective of the needs of this campus,” said John Miller, Local 4100 president.

They hope their students understand why they’re out here.

“Hoping that the students will help bring that message back,” Miller added. “The administration will see that this is a bigger issue that we’re all in, but we all have to be in.”

One student in attendance said the issue hits home for her.

“Unions to speak up collectively is something that needs to be protected,” Silas Roemer said. “And I’m proud that our school is able to be that place for locals to do so.”

Union officials said they are expecting a long negotiation process, but that won’t stop them from speaking up for the students.

“I mean, we’ll be back,” Miller said. “We’ll continue to put pressure on the board and around the administration to do what’s right for the students of EIU’s campus.”

We’ve reached out to the university for comment. We are awaiting their response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Urbana teacher appreciation program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Everyone wants to feel appreciated. Especially, at your job and people who work in a school deserve some extra recognition. Which is exactly what the Urbana School District is doing. Starting this month, anyone who works in the Urbana school district, whether you’re a teacher,...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Online directory aims to increase disability inclusivity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One group in Central Illinois is working to connect employers to people with disabilities.  The Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign launched an online directory in June; now, 20 businesses are on it.  So far, it’s helped people start jobs with banks, law firms and gyms.  Maggie Baker, LEAP coordinator, said […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bike to Work Day returns Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Champaign County Bikes is encouraging people to ditch their cars on Wednesday and instead use pedal power to get to work. Wednesday is the 12th annual Bike to Work Day. The CUMTD, Bike at Illinois and Carle are sponsoring the event, which will feature 16 welcome stations in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
Charleston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Charleston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

U of I ‘thrilled’ with 2022 enrollment numbers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – University of Illinois admissions have hit another record high. On Wednesday, the system announced over 94,800 students are enrolled this fall across all three campuses. Total enrollment numbers have increased steadily over the past few years. They’re up 10,000 students from five years ago. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Director of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I plans to spend $50 million on hiring effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is investing more than $50 million into a new initiative to hire new faculty members. As part of this initiative, academic units will hire additional faculty in specific strategic areas and colleges will have opportunities to request additional hires that advance the university’s mission. “This strategic faculty […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Union turns down contract offer

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association have turned down an offer from the district but say they’re still open to negotiating. Union leaders say they started meeting with district leaders in the spring. Their current contract expired on June 30. You can read the union’s statement below: Members of the Mahomet-Seymour […]
MAHOMET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eiu#Negotiation#K12#English
WCIA

Evergreen Place hosting Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community. We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives. Evergreen Place Assisted...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New COVID vaccines available in Champaign, Macon Co.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — New COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Champaign and Macon Counties. After being approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the CDC, new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the country. The difference between these vaccines and the ones that were administered a year […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Connecting students to athletes, how UI is creating the partnership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new program is connecting student-athletes to those working to pursue a career in the media.  It’s part of a new Brand Ambassador program through the College of Media at the University of Illinois.  It has never been done before and is aiming to provide a hands-on learning experience for students. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Central football is one vote away from playing at McKinley field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Central High School football players are now on the verge of being able to play a game at McKinley field. We’ve told you the team practices there and plays home games at Centennial. But two meetings this week could allow them to play one game at McKinley.  It would require amending an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

U of I receives EPA pollution prevention grants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The EPA is giving more than $1 million in funding to the University of Illinois system for P2 grants. P2 grants allow U of I to help local businesses prevent and reduce their pollution while lowering business costs. The grants are funded from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.  “Reducing pollution at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New mobile workforce center brings service to people

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new pathway out of poverty is coming to Champaign County. The Regional Planning Commission has a new Mobile Workforce Center that will bring their services to people looking for work. The van is the latest addition to RPC’s Workforce Development Program. The program is meant to provide career services. But […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.  Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski doubled down on her support of the issue while calling out her Republican opponent, Regan Deering. “If the House Republicans and [Minority Leader] […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy