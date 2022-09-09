ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnYTD_0hnuDGc200

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night’s meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.

Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy

Concerned residents of Chicopee have been coming to these meetings and expressing how this is not what was promised to them. They believe it will impact the quality of life and disrupt the flow of traffic in Chicopee.

Glenn Laplante of Chicopee said, “Everything they are offering us, basically there’s no benefit for the people of Burnett Road other than traffic. We don’t need gas stations, we don’t need convenience stores, and we don’t need another truck stop. There’s two truck stops on the Mass Turnpike in Ludlow, one east bound, one west bound. That’s two, plus the one we currently have. I don’t think we need that third truck stop. Period.”

This truck stop received an unfavorable report from both residents and the Licensing Commission. Residents are hoping that this truck stop will get shut down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Me You
4d ago

why do people have to benefit from everything? Why not allow the truck stop for the good of the drivers??? Grow up crybabies

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Ludlow, MA
Chicopee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Traffic
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Stop#Construction Maintenance#Pilot Travel Center#The Licensing Commission#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
ASHFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Driver escapes rollover crash in Deerfield

A rollover crash took place in Deerfield on Lower Road, Saturday morning. According to the Deerfield Fire District, the operator of the vehicle was not injured and removed himself from the vehicle before the fire crew arrived.
DEERFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy