Chicopee residents weigh in on proposed 2nd truck stop near Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long awaited and contested travel center in Chicopee was once again discussed at City Hall. Thursday night’s meeting would determine the future of the proposed Burnett Road Truck Stop. The proposed Pilot Travel Center would be the second truck stop on Burnett Road near the Mass Pike.

Concerned residents of Chicopee have been coming to these meetings and expressing how this is not what was promised to them. They believe it will impact the quality of life and disrupt the flow of traffic in Chicopee.

Glenn Laplante of Chicopee said, “Everything they are offering us, basically there’s no benefit for the people of Burnett Road other than traffic. We don’t need gas stations, we don’t need convenience stores, and we don’t need another truck stop. There’s two truck stops on the Mass Turnpike in Ludlow, one east bound, one west bound. That’s two, plus the one we currently have. I don’t think we need that third truck stop. Period.”

This truck stop received an unfavorable report from both residents and the Licensing Commission. Residents are hoping that this truck stop will get shut down.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.