ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, PA

Tech neck in youths and where to treat it

By Paola Giangiacomo
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35iAdS_0hnuD8dT00

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As modern life increases demands on our bodies, more people are looking for natural ways to alleviate aches and pains from issues that stem from the constant use of mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

One way to relieve soreness is with a chiropractor.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Paola Giangiacomo looked at how chiropractic care is growing, and navigating new territory, especially among children.

Tech neck also referred to as text neck is caused by repetitive strain to the cervical spine. Increased use of screen technology, especially during the pandemic, lies at the root of tech neck.

How to help your child choose a career

Because tech neck stems from always looking down at our screens, for many, chiropractic care is a great option to relieve frustrating symptoms that can occur.

Andrea Jensen and her family from Clark’s Summit regularly visit their Chiropractor, Dr. Joe McAulliffe in Dalton for routine adjustments. Jensen says the visits have made a difference in her health.

“I was having a lot less pain in my neck that resolved almost immediately. I used to get sinus infections every winter, but since I started consistent care I don’t get sinus infections anymore,” said Andrea Jensen of Clarks Summit.

It’s those improvements that keep her coming back to Dr. McAulliffe. Jensen even brings her two sons, 2 ½-year-old Everett, and 6-month-old Brent.

“I started bringing them when they were 1-2 weeks old when they were newborns. Sometimes they slept right through it. We don’t get sick as often. It’s been a blessing for us,” Jensen stated.

“We look for areas in the spine where things have gotten stuck and these parts get rigid. The body carries extra tension. That tension and stress affect how we feel and function,” Dr. McAulliffe explained.

By taking x-rays of the spine, Dr. McAulliffe can pinpoint a shift that’s causing the strain on the spinal chord and nervous system.

Once the weak area is discovered, he makes an adjustment to the spine with hand movements which helps release stress and tension. According to Dr. McAulliffe, “A healthy spine is a healthy you.”

“Spine is curvy and curves are important because they allow us to hold us up against gravity, so if we have a change or shift in the alignment from side to side it can profoundly affect how our spine functions,” Dr. McAulliffe continued.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dr. McAulliffe says he has seen an increase in patients with neck and shoulder pain, a condition known as tech neck that he says can be attributed to constantly looking down at your screens.

“It’s unusual for a child to experience neck or back pain, and in the last couple of years we have seen younger kids, 10 and 12, complaining of neck and back pain which can be attributed to all that time in front of screens, Dr. McAulliffe added.

Chiropractic care is not a substitute for seeking medical care from a primary physician, it’s simply an additional or enhanced form of care. The frequency of visits depends on each individual case, but regular appointments are encouraged to help keep your body operating efficiently.

As far as choosing a chiropractor, recommendations from your family doctor or friends, are the best way to choose one who is competent and trustworthy.

Some insurance companies do cover a certain amount of chiropractic visits each year, but not all chiropractors accept insurance. Also, make sure the chiropractor is licensed in your state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Special bike giveaway by ‘Variety’

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making a difference in the lives of children with disabilities. That was the mission behind a special bicycle giveaway in Luzerne County, Monday. It was put on by ‘Variety,’ the children’s charity. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett took part in the event at the Lighthouse Academy in Plains Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Taking one step at a time to never forget

SCRANTON, Pa. — The American flag was raised high inside the Planet Fitness gym in Scranton on Nay Aug Road. Earl Granville and his team of supporters paid tribute to 9/11 victims and survivors on the anniversary of the attacks by taking one step at a time on stair climbers for the second year in a row.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk

Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser event upcoming

POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County’s largest single-event fundraiser is just days away. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and NEPA is one of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser recipients. The Regional Food Bank distributes around 11 million pounds of food across six counties to those facing food insecurity. They […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

First responders come together in memory of paramedic

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders showed up on Saturday to remember Ed Hayes, an EMT who passed away earlier this month. For 35 years, Hayes worked in his community as an EMT with several volunteer and full-time ambulance associations. On September 3, 2022, Ed Hayes was tragically stricken ill and died while in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio

A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
TAMAQUA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Back Pain#Family Doctor#Insurance#Clarks Summit
WOLF

Felittese Festival in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Friday kicked off the Felittese Festival in Old Forge. It's located on the Chapel Grounds. It's a festival that's all about chowing down on your favorite Italian foods. It also includes raffle drawings along with a procession and mass. Louis Mazza, treasurer and...
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

The final Sergeant Jan Argonish motorcycle ride

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcyclists revved their way through Lackawanna County to remember a soldier killed in the war on terror, and help veterans groups in his name. The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride began and ended at Jessup Hose company number two carnival grounds. This year marked the 15 and final fundraising ride […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Seeing new life through the lens

Photographer Mark Denman once said, “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.”. This is the very motto that Jim Thorpe photographer Desha Utsick lives by. It’s why she became a photographer. Utsick is the artist of the month at Donerds Donuts, 76 Broadway, Jim...
JIM THORPE, PA
WOLF

Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WBRE

Mass held in preparation for Hispanic Heritage Month

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Thursday will mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. Many events are being held to celebrate the culture and traditions. The church plays an important role in the lives of those of Hispanic heritage, and many gathered in Scranton Saturday evening to give thanks and honor Hispanic heritage in our community. Welcome […]
SCRANTON, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Be the Match’ and save a life at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Are you a match? That’s the question students at East Stroudsburg University (ESU) were asked Friday. It’s part of a national endeavor to help those suffering from blood cancers find transplants. Saving a life can be a heroic act. An act that could start with a cheek swab. “Be […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Teen flown to trauma center for gunshot wound

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police say a teenager was flown to a trauma center after being shot Thursday night. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, just after 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of multiple gunshots. Police say they arrived […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy