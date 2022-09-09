It is with honor that I send to you my endorsement of Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Lynnwood City Councilwoman, for appointment to the vacant Snohomish County Council for District 3. Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby is in her first term on the Council. However, since her successful election in November 2019, Dr. Altamirano Crosby has served courageously and effectively and will retain this seat.

