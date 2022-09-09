Read full article on original website
Former Lynnwood Citizen of the Year endorses Altamirano-Crosby for District 3 vacancy
It is with honor that I send to you my endorsement of Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Lynnwood City Councilwoman, for appointment to the vacant Snohomish County Council for District 3. Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby is in her first term on the Council. However, since her successful election in November 2019, Dr. Altamirano Crosby has served courageously and effectively and will retain this seat.
FREE Preparedness class online September 14
September is National Preparedness Month. Learn about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time in a free online class being presented by South County Fire on Sept.14, 6-7 p.m. Topics covered in this class include:. How to start a preparedness kit for your...
Public invited to Comprehensive Surface Water Plan Open House
MUKILTEO, Wash., September 12, 2022—The public is invited to attend an Open House to discuss the Comprehensive Surface Water Plan on September 13th, 2022, 6:30-8PM at Rosehill Community Center. The City of Mukilteo Stormwater Utility is a division of the City of Mukilteo’s Public Works Department. As a utility,...
Air Quality alert in effect
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 4, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts beautiful weather throughout Snohomish County all week with a chance of showers only Sunday. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-13 mph. Daily temperatures will be warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 54°F in the evenings to 80°F in the afternoons.
