Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan gets defensive over Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo question
The San Francisco 49ers are committed to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback heading into the season, and head coach Kyle Shanahan is tired of hearing the narrative that he is not fully confident in the former first-round pick. The Niners agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend
Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd. Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.
Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
Sean McVay wants to get 1 Rams player more involved
Sean McVay does not want to see another David Copperfield game from one of his players. The Los Angeles Rams coach McVay told reporters after his team’s blowout 31-10 loss in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday that he wants to get new receiver Allen Robinson more involved in the offense.
Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit drops a truth bomb about USC during national ABC broadcast
First things first: We know that most of the criticisms of the 2022 USC Trojans in the offseason referred to the defense. We’re aware of that. We know that the defensive line is a mess and the team’s rush defense is a real concern heading into Week 3 against Fresno State, with a Week 4 showdown versus Oregon State just around the corner.
Eagles Happy With a Win but Critics are Already Circling Jonathan Gannon
Expectations come at a price and style points are one of them
saturdaytradition.com
JK Dobbins gets injury update with Week 1 game vs. New York Jets looming
J.K. Dobbins was one of the many Baltimore Ravens’ running backs who got injured last season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted an update about his status for the season opener. Dobbins tore his ACL in August of 2021, and missed the entire season. The former Buckeye is now...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Bears Week 1 Game
The only way the 49ers lose this game is if they beat themselves.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
Week 2 Early Waiver Wire Pickups
It’s never too soon to find some missing pieces for your fantasy roster.
Nathaniel Hackett tips hand on Broncos’ RB plan for Javonte Williams-Melvin Gordon tandem
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the running back post for the Denver Broncos with both Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon both having a strong case as the team’s primary RB. With the new season just days away, Broncos fans (as well as a multitude of fantasy football managers out there) want to know who’s going to be leading the charge for Denver.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
Elemental Mess Could Await Bears in Opener
Forecasts for wind and rain could do about anything to Soldier Field for Bears opener against the 49ers.
Yardbarker
Week 1 NFL Game Picks (2022)
Ravens vs. Jets: Ravens (-7.0) While there are some players I like on the Jets, I see them winning maybe three or four games this year. I might be wrong about them going 0-17, but I feel pretty confident about them losing this weekend. It’s not even like the Ravens are stacked, but they’re at least respectable, and they still have Lamar Jackson who’s playing for a new shiny contract. Meanwhile, there are reports of Zach Wilson being outplayed by Joe Flacco in training camp. I know wins aren’t exclusively a quarterback stat, but I’ve seen Lamar win games himself against better teams.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks, results
How did you fare on your wagers for Week 1 of the NFL season? You're celebrating if you bet on the Colts-Texans ending in a tie!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game, results and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
