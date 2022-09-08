ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay wants to get 1 Rams player more involved

Sean McVay does not want to see another David Copperfield game from one of his players. The Los Angeles Rams coach McVay told reporters after his team’s blowout 31-10 loss in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday that he wants to get new receiver Allen Robinson more involved in the offense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best

Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 1 NFL Game Picks (2022)

Ravens vs. Jets: Ravens (-7.0) While there are some players I like on the Jets, I see them winning maybe three or four games this year. I might be wrong about them going 0-17, but I feel pretty confident about them losing this weekend. It’s not even like the Ravens are stacked, but they’re at least respectable, and they still have Lamar Jackson who’s playing for a new shiny contract. Meanwhile, there are reports of Zach Wilson being outplayed by Joe Flacco in training camp. I know wins aren’t exclusively a quarterback stat, but I’ve seen Lamar win games himself against better teams.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks, results

How did you fare on your wagers for Week 1 of the NFL season? You're celebrating if you bet on the Colts-Texans ending in a tie!. Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game, results and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
NFL

