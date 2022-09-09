Read full article on original website
Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar." "The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
skooknews.com
PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for This Week
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County this week. ----------------------------------- Tamaqua Borough. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/12/22. Est completion date: 9/13/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 03:00 PM. -------------------------------------
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
therecord-online.com
9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
State College
Lane Closure, Traffic Pattern Changes Scheduled for Route 26 and 45 Intersection Project
Drivers will encounter a lane closure and traffic pattern changes this week in the area of PennDOT’s Route 26 and Route 45 intersection realignment project about 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills. Route 26 will be restricted to a single lane from 3 a.m. Monday until Tuesday evening,...
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase
PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Police looking for early morning shooter
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
