Montgomery, PA

Newswatch 16

Pizzeria donating $26K worth of pizzas

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Just last week, Newswatch 16 was there when Mark Mangiardi, the owner of Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport, fed an entire nursing home for free. Well, he is back at it this week. On Monday, he presented gift certificates for one free large pizza to every student...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar." "The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman leaves infants on sidewalk after shoplifting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are charging a woman after they say she tried stealing from a Turkey Hill and left her children on the sidewalk during heavy traffic. According to the Kingston Police Department, on September 7 around 4:00 p.m. officers were called to Turkey Hill on Main Street for a woman, later […]
KINGSTON, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for This Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County this week. ----------------------------------- Tamaqua Borough. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/12/22. Est completion date: 9/13/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 03:00 PM. -------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therecord-online.com

9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for early morning shooter

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot another man in the leg after an early-morning disturbance at a bar. Bloomsburg Police say there were called to the Capitol Bar, 45 E. Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report that two males were threatening to shoot up the bar Officers responding to the scene say they heard one shot coming from the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

