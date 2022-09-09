In this update, basketball legends gathered in Springfield for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement, one person is dead following a house fire on Wakefield Street in Indian Orchard this past Wednesday, and Paul Bunyan's Farm and Nursery in Chicopee opened for the season and also began their annual Christmas tree tagging for those looking to claim their trees ahead of the holidays. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO