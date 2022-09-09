Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Validation
While connection benefits our health, quality connection matters most. One key aspect of quality connection is validation. Validation can improve mood, persistence, physiology, and engagement. To validate, convey to someone that their experience is understandable and valid. In my book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
psychologytoday.com
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
psychologytoday.com
Curious People Are Likely to Have Better Relationships
Curiosity in another person and in ourself lends itself to greater emotional intimacy. Studies have shown that lower curiosity and higher aggression were the strongest in new and ongoing intimate relationships. Highly curious people showed the greatest sensitivity in the interpersonal realm. Although research on the social consequences of curiosity...
psychologytoday.com
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
psychologytoday.com
Your Life Matters, Learn to Feel It
To find your life’s purpose, it is essential that you commit yourself to taking action. Reflecting on your experiences will offer guidance in finding meaning in your life. For a sense of purpose in life, build on what gives you small moments of meaning. In a world seemingly gone...
Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change
We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.
psychologytoday.com
Small Change Works, but It's a Hard Sell
Our human nature can get in the way of embracing small, progressive changes to succeed at weight loss. Small change for weight loss emphasizes strategies that promote permanent behavior change. Making small changes over time requires rewarding effort and process. Let’s face it… most of us are motivated by success....
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Healthy Self-Control and Sobriety
Sobriety is the opposite of craving. Bring self-control or sobriety to righteousness, contentiousness, overworking, or controlling others. Set yourself up to succeed. Do what you can to care for your deeper needs, so you feel less driven to distract yourself or get high. By "sobriety," I mean healthy self-control, a...
How Narcissists Raise Their Self-Esteem
Narcissistic man (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Tono Balaguer. We all want to improve our social status and self-esteem, but narcissists feel compelled to. A recent study concluded this is their constant concern. More than most people, they look to others for self-definition and self-esteem, which is very high or low. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, their self-appraisal fluctuates between extreme inflation and deflation.
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
psychologytoday.com
Are You More Creative Than You Think?
Everyday creativity involves being open to new experiences and originality in daily life. Children are naturally creative, and adults can also cultivate our own creativity in simple, day-to-day experiences. Trying something new, embracing play, and changing up your usual routines are just some ways to kick-start your creativity today. Last...
psychologytoday.com
The Partiality of Risk in a Pandemic
As a child, did you ever stand on a cliff, hold onto a rope tied to a tree, swing out, and let go to fall into a lake or river? The first time doing that is very frightening and daring. But after the plunge—after the first plunge—all you want to do is do it again and again. The fright is gone, replaced by an almost uncontrollable urge to repeat the event. It’s what I call falling into the ease of the risk.
psychologytoday.com
Eight Types of Humility Needed for Cognitive Clarity
Humility is lauded as a virtue in most world cultures and wisdom traditions. But I’m wary of those who counsel deferential or pious humility to contain and admonish those who have strong opinions and perspectives. For example, the stereotype of humble Asians and Asian Americans acts to silence important intrapsychic as well as interpersonal messages that are quite critical to our time of change and distress. To be bold and not “humble” per se risks being called “arrogant” or “difficult to deal with.” I think it’s possible to be both brave and humble, but it requires constant internal and interpersonal work, and risks rupturing or distressing relationships.
MedicalXpress
Why narcissists are more likely than others to believe in conspiracy theories
A trio of researchers from the University of Kent, the Polish Academy of Sciences and the University of Cambridge believe they may have discovered why narcissists are more likely to believe conspiracy theories than other people. In their paper published in the journal Current Opinion in Psychology, Aleksandra Cichocka, Marta Marchlewska and Mikey Biddlestone describe characteristics of narcissistic people that may cause this.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
psychalive.org
Parenting to Grow Self-awareness and Self-management
Parents teach children to notice and respond to hunger, cold, and a full bladder. We cheer as they connect the dots to master the skill of walking, climbing stairs, and riding a bicycle. However, achieving these milestones requires noticing and attending to information inside the body and the outside environment to act effectively. These actions don’t exist in a vacuum devoid of interactions and feedback from how things feel in their bodies. Instead, they are the product of an intricate process informed by many aspects of being.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Treat Money Management Like It's Rocket Science?
Your thoughts and beliefs about money impact your bottom line positively and negatively. You can improve how you manage money when you have increased confidence, empowerment, assertiveness, and self-care. Look at your financial reality before you set your financial goals. The basics of money management are not rocket science—set a...
Psych Centra
How to Notice and Manage Emotions Using Mindfulness: 7 Ways
Having trouble managing your emotions? These mindfulness techniques may help. We all experience a range of emotions throughout the day. Emotions will come and go whether we “allow” them to or not. When you learn to be mindful of your emotions and sit with them — even the uncomfortable ones — you can learn to manage them better.
