Detox program in Bernalillo County celebrates 1-year anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recognition of National Recovery Month, the Department of Behavioral Services is celebrating the successes of the detox program at the CARE campus. The detox program has been managed by Bernalillo County for more than a decade but is now celebrating its one-year anniversary after a transformation project.

That project allowed for increased capacity and safety features for those facing addiction disorders. The new renovation opened its doors to clients in 2021 and has treated more than 2,900 people on their journey to recovery.

