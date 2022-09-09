ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger

With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres

Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

5-Alarm fire erupts at commercial building in Riverside

Firefighters engaged a massive 5-Alarm fire at an unknown commercial building in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. 22000 block of Opportunity Way where it quickly grew to engulf more than 10 acres of cardboard, outside storage area and other materials by 3 p.m. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the flames were approximately 15 feet to 25 feet high.One firefighter was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident. A hard road closure was issued on Opportunity Way between Van Buren Boulevard and Meridian Parkway, according to firefighters.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Tropical Rain Helping Firefighters Battle Hemet-Area Brushfire

(CNS) – Containment lines were cleared around more than half of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet thanks to moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, but full containment was not expected for a week, authorities said Monday. The fire was 53% contained as of 7 a.m....
HEMET, CA
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
HeySoCal

Five-alarm blaze erupts adjacent to warehouse near 215 freeway

A five-alarm blaze that erupted Monday in a pile of pallets and cardboard boxes adjacent to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley scorched about 10 acres and threatened the building but did not reach the interior. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday

Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash. 
HEMET, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street

Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knewsradio.com

County Helping With Livestock As Fairview Fire Evacuations Continue

Riverside County Animal Services officer helping a dog evacuate from the Fairview Fire in Hemet Sept 8th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Riverside County Animal Services has set up an emergency shelter at the County Fairgrounds in Perris, for large animals who have been evacuated due to the Fairview Fire.
PERRIS, CA

