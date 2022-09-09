ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.

