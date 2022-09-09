ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roopville, GA

11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

7 displaced after fire at Gwinnett County home

LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A family of seven has been displaced after their Gwinnett County home caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the home in the 5500 block of Arrowind Road NW in Lilburn just after 4 a.m. Officials say a man woke up in the middle...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

1 dead in two-vehicle wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange. On September 7, at approximately 6:23 a.m., LaGrange officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. According to officials, one victim, Gerald McInvale, suffered fatal injuries as a...
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the GPS training center in Forsyth. After he finished the exercise, Dupree collapsed and lifesaving...
FORSYTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA

