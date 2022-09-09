Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
71-year-old driver dies when pickup is ‘embedded’ in semi during I-20 crash
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 20 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Carl Forss, of Watkinsville. It happened just before 9:40 a.m. on the westbound side near the Cobbham Road exit just east of...
Trucks hauling beer, chicken parts cause problems in 2 separate wrecks
ATLANTA — The Monday morning rush hour is off to a shaky start. There have been multiple wrecks on the roadways causing issues for commuters. 8:30 a.m. | Two of four lanes on I-75 are back open in Bartow County. 7 a.m. | A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
CBS 46
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
CBS 46
7 displaced after fire at Gwinnett County home
LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) - A family of seven has been displaced after their Gwinnett County home caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the home in the 5500 block of Arrowind Road NW in Lilburn just after 4 a.m. Officials say a man woke up in the middle...
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. GEMA...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
CBS 46
Here’s why a Rockdale deputy isn’t facing charges after three dogs’ deaths
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
As police investigate one shooting, second shooting victim arrives to that scene in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Good Samaritan told 11Alive early Sunday morning that a shooting victim flagged him down and asked to take him to the hospital. While he was on his way, he saw another shooting scene in downtown Atlanta and left him with officers. Our crews were at the...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
Three People Life-Flighted To The Hospital Following A Two-vehicle Crash In Roopville (Atlanta, GA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured three people. The crash happened on Highway 27 and Welcome road in Roopville on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews extricated a female trapped in a [..]
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
WDEF
Two coal train cars derail near Lindale, GA; engine car hits another train near Rome
ROME, GA (WDEF) – The Floyd County Police Department reported two coal train cars were off the track in the Rome area early this morning. This is video and photos from a viewer in the area. The report explains the derailment happened around 4:15 in the morning. One of...
WTVM
1 dead in two-vehicle wreck on Mooty Bridge Rd. in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in LaGrange. On September 7, at approximately 6:23 a.m., LaGrange officers responded to Mooty Bridge Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. According to officials, one victim, Gerald McInvale, suffered fatal injuries as a...
Man who walked away from nursing home found safe, police say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Goldman has been found safe. The City of Dallas Police Department is looking for a missing person who left a local nursing facility in Dallas, Georgia. Police said James Goldman left the facility and is believed to be in the Dallas area. [DOWNLOAD:...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the GPS training center in Forsyth. After he finished the exercise, Dupree collapsed and lifesaving...
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
