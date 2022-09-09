ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
The Cullman Tribune

Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges

Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Arcadia Groundbreaking in Research Park 

Dirt was tossed and construction has officially begun for Research Park's latest expansion on the east side of the park. The newest mixed-use addition, Arcadia, will be placed on the corner of Bradford and Wynn Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Greenway Network Expands Once Again

A new addition to the City of Huntsville's greenway network opened Saturday morning. The Weatherly Multi-use Path opened at 9 a.m. The 1.2-mile stretch connects the Aldridge Creek Greenway and Weatherly Road to South Memorial Parkway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville approves FY 2023 budget, discusses heavy hauling ordinance

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Following a work session in which the Hanceville City Council reviewed the FY 2023 budget, council members on Thursday evening discussed a proposed heavy hauling ordinance, which has been a topic for the last several meetings. The council members, City Attorney Dan Willingham and City Clerk Tania Wilcox attempted to fine tune the verbiage of the ordinance. The ordinance was tabled until the next council meeting.  The fire department reported 125 calls in the month of August with 93 medical calls, 11 fire calls, 12 vehicle crashes and 11 lift assist calls.  The police department reported an August with...
HANCEVILLE, AL
April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 seriously injured in wreck on Pulaski Pike

One person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck on Pulaski Pike late Friday evening. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said three people were hurt in the crash, though only one was in serious condition. Heath Jones with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the patient...
TONEY, AL
WHNT-TV

Mayor Battle Proposes New City Budget

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's budget for 2022-23 includes a proposal for a 5% cost of living raise for city employees. It includes $18 million for road resurfacing. Mayor Battle says the General Fund Budget increase is 7% above last year's budget.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

