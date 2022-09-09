Read full article on original website
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
When is peak fall foliage?
While fall begins on Sept. 22, leaf peepers in most parts of the United States will have to wait a few weeks until peak foliage time, according to one prediction map.
WAAY-TV
Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama
A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
WHNT-TV
North Alabama State Fair is Open in Muscle Shoals
Parking at the fair is free, admission $8 and a wrist band to ride all of the rides is $30. Gates are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The 29th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride to travel through north Alabama
BRIDGEPORT, Ala — Motorcyclists from across the southeast will come together on September 17, for a scenic ride across the north Alabama region to honor Native American Indians. Now in its 29th year, the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride travels from Bridgeport in the northeastern part of Alabama...
wymt.com
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
CENTRE, Ala. (AP/WYMT) - Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a...
Trustmark offering drive-thru shredding Thursday in Huntsville
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges
Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
WHNT-TV
Arcadia Groundbreaking in Research Park
Dirt was tossed and construction has officially begun for Research Park's latest expansion on the east side of the park. The newest mixed-use addition, Arcadia, will be placed on the corner of Bradford and Wynn Drive.
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new "Arcadia" development, a mixed-use building meant to change the future
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cummings Research Park is welcoming a new mixed-use development known as, "Arcadia." Developers hosted their official groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction. Joey Azar, a developer for "Arcadia" and a co-founder of Boaz Ventures, said "you can see the dirt work and it's going to be a...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Greenway Network Expands Once Again
A new addition to the City of Huntsville's greenway network opened Saturday morning. The Weatherly Multi-use Path opened at 9 a.m. The 1.2-mile stretch connects the Aldridge Creek Greenway and Weatherly Road to South Memorial Parkway.
Colbert County Animal Shelter pleading for help
The Colbert County Animal Shelter recently stated in a post on social media that they are extremely over capacity and may eventually be forced to start euthanizing animals.
Hanceville approves FY 2023 budget, discusses heavy hauling ordinance
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Following a work session in which the Hanceville City Council reviewed the FY 2023 budget, council members on Thursday evening discussed a proposed heavy hauling ordinance, which has been a topic for the last several meetings. The council members, City Attorney Dan Willingham and City Clerk Tania Wilcox attempted to fine tune the verbiage of the ordinance. The ordinance was tabled until the next council meeting. The fire department reported 125 calls in the month of August with 93 medical calls, 11 fire calls, 12 vehicle crashes and 11 lift assist calls. The police department reported an August with...
Urban Legends of the Shoals
Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
WAAY-TV
1 seriously injured in wreck on Pulaski Pike
One person is in serious condition after a two-vehicle wreck on Pulaski Pike late Friday evening. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said three people were hurt in the crash, though only one was in serious condition. Heath Jones with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the patient...
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
WHNT-TV
Mayor Battle Proposes New City Budget
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle's budget for 2022-23 includes a proposal for a 5% cost of living raise for city employees. It includes $18 million for road resurfacing. Mayor Battle says the General Fund Budget increase is 7% above last year's budget.
