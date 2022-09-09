ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87

SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

10-year-old cancer patient to be sworn-in by dozens of law enforcement agencies

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be swearing in 10-year-old, DJ Daniel, as explosion detection canine officer. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is currently undergoing treatment for terminal cancer, and his wish was to be sworn in to 100 law enforcement agencies. Tuesday’s ceremony will mark the 668th agency that DJ is sworn into, on pace to set a Guinness World Record.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Few isolated showers possible Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigate shooting that left one dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to Latigo Dr. and Rawhide for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the middle of the street with two people...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

