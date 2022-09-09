Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
foxsanantonio.com
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
foxsanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
foxsanantonio.com
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
foxsanantonio.com
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center urges community to help boost local blood supply
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community to help boost our local blood supply. The center only has about 2 days of most blood types and only a day and a half of Type-O blood. That's short of the 7 days needed. According...
foxsanantonio.com
Covid positive organ transplants shown to be successful at University Health
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Millions of Americans are hoping to get a second chance at life, awaiting an organ transplant on an ever-growing list. That includes tens of thousands of south Texans. Doctors here say the need for organ donors has grown desperate and they're turning to measures previously uncharted...
foxsanantonio.com
10-year-old cancer patient to be sworn-in by dozens of law enforcement agencies
SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be swearing in 10-year-old, DJ Daniel, as explosion detection canine officer. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is currently undergoing treatment for terminal cancer, and his wish was to be sworn in to 100 law enforcement agencies. Tuesday’s ceremony will mark the 668th agency that DJ is sworn into, on pace to set a Guinness World Record.
foxsanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
foxsanantonio.com
Mural unveiled in local apartment complex aims to bring community together
SAN ANTONIO - A local apartment complex and its developer hosted a mural unveiling over the weekend with hopes of revitalizing its community. The NRP Group owner of the legacy at Azalan on the west side of downtown San Antonio, unveiled the latest art piece by contemporary Chicano artist, Rubio.
foxsanantonio.com
Few isolated showers possible Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
foxsanantonio.com
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
foxsanantonio.com
Need a job? Several employers are hosting job fairs and looking for hard workers like you!
SAN ANTONIO – Are you in need of a job? Well, we want to help connect you with a couple of career opportunities in our area. This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All...
foxsanantonio.com
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
foxsanantonio.com
Getting a warning from SAWS about using too much water? You're not alone
SAN ANTONIO — It's the notification that's made many of you feel singled out, which is a warning from San Antonio Water Systems that you may be fined for not abiding by water restrictions. Fall is weeks away but summer is holding on tight. “[It’s] extremely humid, it's not...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigate shooting that left one dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to Latigo Dr. and Rawhide for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the middle of the street with two people...
foxsanantonio.com
Princeton University to offer full rides to families make less than $100K a year
You can go to Princeton University for free, as long as your family earns less than $100,000. The ivy league school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday. Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000. Now, most students from families earning less...
foxsanantonio.com
New bond program aims to add more room and more security for East Central ISD
BEXAR COUNTY—It's no secret the populations of San Antonio and Bexar County are growing. Much of that expansion is happening on the city's East side. Now, the East Central Independent School District says they need more room. The district's Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election...
foxsanantonio.com
Sentencing underway for convicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing phase is underway for Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable was found guilty of two counts of tampering with evidence. Now, a judge must decide her fate after she was found guilty of trying to cover up documents related to an...
