Carlisle, PA

local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
local21news.com

York City Police search for shooting suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Update - York City Police have announced that the 26-year-old victim in the shooting today is not dead. The man remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are still searching for suspects in the case. ---------------------------------------------- York City Police were dispatched to...
FOX43.com

Police investigating shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
local21news.com

9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
abc27.com

Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
WGAL

UPDATE: Man wounded in York shooting has died

A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York on Sunday afternoon has died, according to city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near East Jackson and South Court streets. A 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hit and taken to the hospital. A friend...
local21news.com

Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
