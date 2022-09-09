Read full article on original website
18-year-old allegedly strangles girlfriend in York Co., police seek suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect from an incident that occurred on the 1100 block of Pine Court, where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend, according to Northern York County Regional Police Department. Officials say that the situation occurred on August 25 at 1:36AM...
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
York City Police search for shooting suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Update - York City Police have announced that the 26-year-old victim in the shooting today is not dead. The man remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are still searching for suspects in the case. ---------------------------------------------- York City Police were dispatched to...
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Police investigating shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition in York Sunday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Authorities say when they arrived on scene,...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
9-year-old shot at Harrisburg party this weekend, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — On Sunday morning at about 1:00AM, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1000 block of South 18th for a reported shooting. According to Matt Maisel, the Director of Communications of the City Government Center, when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-year-old girl had been transported to the hospital for injuries relating to a gunshot wound on her right heel.
Police ask for help to find person who stole ATV, trailer in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are asking for help as they try to find the person who stole an ATV and trailer in Cumberland County. Police said someone driving a black Ford F-350 tow truck pulled into the ABF Freight Trucking employee parking lot on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle and stole the ATV.
Dauphin County man arrested after multi-county police chase
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was arrested after a multi-county State Police chase on Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say Troopers attempted to stop motorcyclist Rickey Keys on active arrest warrants and traffic violations. Troopers say Keys led them on a chase through Dauphin and Northumberland counties before he was taken into custody in Washington Township, Dauphin County.
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
UPDATE: Man wounded in York shooting has died
A man who was critically wounded in a shooting in York on Sunday afternoon has died, according to city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near East Jackson and South Court streets. A 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, was hit and taken to the hospital. A friend...
Passenger assaults driver and purposely crashes car, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County woman purposely took control of a vehicle and crashed the car that she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional officials. On September 4 at around 12:38AM, police say that they discovered a vehicle that had appeared to be...
Attempted stabbing leads to victim's face being cut, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested for attempting to stab someone in Lancaster County on Monday night, according to Manor Township Police Department. Police were dispatched to the scene on the 1500 block of Manor Blvd at about 6:46PM for a report of a potential stabbing.
Harrisburg woman dated ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ linked to deaths of 5 women: report
Harrisburg resident Monica White was looking for a connection when she set up dating profiles after a painful divorce in the fall of 2020, according to a new investigation by the Washington Post. White, who was interviewed by The Washington Post, soon received a message from 36-year-old Anthony Robinson. “Hi...
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
Carlisle police locate missing child who reportedly ran away from home
CARLISLE, Pa. — Update, 4:30 p.m.: According to a statement from the Carlisle Police Department, the child has been located and is reportedly safe. Previously: Carlisle Police are searching for a young girl who reportedly ran away from her home. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the department responded to a...
