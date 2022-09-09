Read full article on original website
Obituary and funeral service: Emma Deloris ‘Cookie’ Vincent, 79, of Oxford
Emma Deloris “Cookie”Vincent, of Oxford, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 79. Mrs. Vincent enjoyed being outdoors whether she was fishing, camping, tinkering around in her garden, or being outside with her plants. She liked shopping and going to flea markets. In addition, Mrs. Vincent was an avid reader, loved her family and dogs, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Obituary: Kelly Teague, Sr., 81, of Monroe
Kelly Teague, Sr., age 81 of Monroe, passed away September 3, 2022. A Funeral Service was held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Culpepper officiated. Interment followed at 1 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084.
Carrie Booher set to be new superintendent for SCCS
The Social Circle Board of Education announced Carrie Booher as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent Thursday night. Booher, currently the associate superintendent for Social Circle City Schools, is set to replace outgoing superintendent Robbie Hooker, who is leaving to take the same job for the Oconee County school system.
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring
Lowe’s in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Local United Way kicks off fundraiser
The red carpet was rolled out and the curtain raised on the latest campaign for the United Way of Walton County as the charity kicked off its annual fundraiser Sept. 8. Playing off its theme of “And the Winner is… Walton County,” the event, held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, was framed as an awards dinner, complete with red carpet, paparazzi photos, canned jokes, strained banter between presenters and even a staged slap between two presenters in parody of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment earlier this year.
The Embers close out the Groovin on the Green 2022 Music Concert Series on Sept. 16
Groovin on the Green Music Concert Series returns to Loganville again Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. We are excited to welcome them back to Loganville and have them on stage at Groovin’ on the Green!
Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave
The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.
Update: 63-year-old Monroe man dies in officer involved shooting
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County. Monroe, GA (September 12, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Officer called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigating an officer involved shooting in Walton County, GA on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased was identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.
Walton County BOC Tuesday to consider rezone to allow for building of a new VFW meeting hall
The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its regular September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can still watch the...
MPD Reports: Man tased and arrested after pursuit and foot chase; Juveniles smoking marijuana turned over to parents
Dispute – W. Spring; Haven Inn. Female subject removed from property and criminally trespassed at owner’s request. Theft Report – Walgreens – Complainant accidentally left her purse in a buggy. When she returned to the store the purse was gone. An unidentified white female was observed on video taking the purse. Report taken.
Gwinnett Coalition launches website to improve healthcare access for uninsured / underinsured
The Gwinnett Coalition recently launched GwinnettHealthFinder.org, a web-based tool designed in partnership with GNR Public Health, to help improve health equity and access to quality health care for Gwinnett’s uninsured and underinsured population. Gwinnett Health Finder allows users to quickly locate health care providers by city, zip code, or...
Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show
Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews. SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
