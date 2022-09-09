ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Emma Deloris ‘Cookie’ Vincent, 79, of Oxford

Emma Deloris “Cookie”Vincent, of Oxford, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 79. Mrs. Vincent enjoyed being outdoors whether she was fishing, camping, tinkering around in her garden, or being outside with her plants. She liked shopping and going to flea markets. In addition, Mrs. Vincent was an avid reader, loved her family and dogs, and will be missed by all who knew her.
OXFORD, GA
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: 63-year-old Monroe man dies in officer involved shooting

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County. Monroe, GA (September 12, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Officer called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigating an officer involved shooting in Walton County, GA on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased was identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Loganville, GA
City
Cornelia, GA
Loganville, GA
Obituaries
Monroe Local News

The Embers close out the Groovin on the Green 2022 Music Concert Series on Sept. 16

Groovin on the Green Music Concert Series returns to Loganville again Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. We are excited to welcome them back to Loganville and have them on stage at Groovin’ on the Green!
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Thomas#Funeral Service#Ga#Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Monroe Local News

Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave

The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing 17-year-old Clayton County girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday night. The family of 17-year-old Nevah Williams said she had been last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7300 block of Ledgestone Lane in Riverdale. Police issued a Mattie's Call for Williams,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
fox5atlanta.com

27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene

MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy