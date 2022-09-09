Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Emma Deloris ‘Cookie’ Vincent, 79, of Oxford
Emma Deloris “Cookie”Vincent, of Oxford, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at the age of 79. Mrs. Vincent enjoyed being outdoors whether she was fishing, camping, tinkering around in her garden, or being outside with her plants. She liked shopping and going to flea markets. In addition, Mrs. Vincent was an avid reader, loved her family and dogs, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Owner of the Great Walton Railroad short line and former Walton County Chairman passes away
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 8, 2022) – Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad (currently out of service). He also was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
Monroe Local News
Update: 63-year-old Monroe man dies in officer involved shooting
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County. Monroe, GA (September 12, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Officer called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigating an officer involved shooting in Walton County, GA on Monday. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured in this incident. The deceased was identified by the GBI as Dennis McCullers, 63, of Monroe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC Tuesday to consider rezone to allow for building of a new VFW meeting hall
The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its regular September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can still watch the...
Man arrested in firebombing of Clayton County teacher’s home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators said the firebombing of a Clayton County teacher’s home earlier this month may have been an act of revenge against a different family member. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Monday, where officers announced the arrest of a man in connection...
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
Monroe Local News
The Embers close out the Groovin on the Green 2022 Music Concert Series on Sept. 16
Groovin on the Green Music Concert Series returns to Loganville again Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. We are excited to welcome them back to Loganville and have them on stage at Groovin’ on the Green!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Local News
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring
Lowe’s in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Lowe’s career website on Sept. 3, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to a position being filled.
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
Monroe Local News
Monroe City Council Tuesday to consider 282 upscale apartment complex off Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave
The Monroe City Council will have its September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The agenda includes a public hearing on a rezone and variance request from Jack’s Creek Landing LLC to make way for an upscale apartment complex off Highway 78 and Aycock Avenue. The complex will include 3-story buildings with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The request is for 282 apartments. The planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool cabana and plaza, multi-use greenspace, a volleyball court, dog park, lawns, pathways with benches and a pavilion.
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call issued for missing 17-year-old Clayton County girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday night. The family of 17-year-old Nevah Williams said she had been last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7300 block of Ledgestone Lane in Riverdale. Police issued a Mattie's Call for Williams,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
fox5atlanta.com
27-year-old Clayton County woman missing for three days, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching fora 27-year-old woman last scene at a home in Jonesboro. Police said Tenacia Wilson was reported missing on Sept. 6. Officers learned she was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Stancil Boulevard. Police said she's 5-foot-3, 90 pounds...
Watch: Police procession as body of fallen Cobb County deputy escorted from scene
MARIETTA, Ga. — It was a somber moment Thursday night as a procession was held for a fallen Cobb County deputy being taken away in an ambulance. Two Cobb deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a home in a Marietta neighborhood, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Cobb Police, along with other law enforcement agencies responded to the incident in the Hampton Glen area, near the McNeel Farms neighborhood.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
Comments / 0