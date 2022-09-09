ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown

Sept 13 (Reuters) - For years, ether could barely dream of challenging its big brother bitcoin. Now, its ambitions may be becoming more realistic. The second-biggest cryptocurrency is taking market share from bitcoin ahead of an all-important "Merge" software upgrade that could sharply reduce the energy usage of its Ethereum blockchain, should the developers pull it off in coming days.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bitcoin Btc Usd And#Ethereum Eth Usd#Btc#Eth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: Inflated hopes?

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Traders in Asia hit pause on four days of selling dollars and buying stocks as focus turns on U.S. inflation figures set for release at 1230 GMT. Today's data will frame the Fed's policy meeting next week and set the tone for weeks to come.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
MARKETS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Bill.com Holdings

Bill.com Holdings BILL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $192.0 versus the current price of Bill.com Holdings at $172.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries. Assets Under Management1.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway

Within the last quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway CP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $81.17 versus the current price of Canadian Pacific Railway at $79.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy