DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
The ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Was Originally the Season Finale
She-Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origin was explained in the first episode of the currently-airing Disney+ show, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, that episode (or most of it before some editing) was the final episode of the series. It’s an odd way to structure a story, but at the same time, it could have provided a pretty nice dramatic effect. The issue is that the whole show isn’t airing just yet, so we’ll just have to see whether the change makes sense after the first season wraps up.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
‘Empire Of Light‘ Trailer: Sam Mendes’ Tribute to The Movies
Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light has finally released a short teaser. For those unfamiliar with the film, it’s a romance set back in the 1980s, in a beautiful coastal town. Details as to the plot are pretty sparse, but thanks to the teaser, we have a little more context into how exactly the story plays out. The film features a romance shared between a black man and a white woman in the UK. Despite the fact that the film takes place in the ’80s, it appears that not everyone is pleased with the couple. Police show up at the man’s door, and a crowd of angry skinheads beats on the doors to the theater.
‘Weird’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Al Yankovic
I would have thought that the genre-mocking Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story would have slowed down the onslaught of bad musical biopics. But it did nothing to stop them. We need a new hero, to point out all of the ridiculous clichés in these movies, and perhaps convince the world that they need to stop. (Or at least try something new.)
Marvel's Werewolf By Night Trailer Brings A Creepy, Black And White Horror Thriller To The MCU
After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought horror elements to the MCU earlier this year, the superhero universe is getting spookier with a special coming to Disney+ just in time for Halloween. As it was just revealed at Marvel’s D23 presentation Saturday afternoon, Werewolf By Night is heading our way in about a month and we have a first look at the scary bland and white horror thriller.
'King Kong' Show in the Works at Disney+
Disney+ is reportedly developing a King Kong show, which will confuse anyone paying attention to the giant gorilla's latest escapades. The project is in the very early stages at Disney Branded Television, reports Deadline. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster is the studio behind the project. The King Kong series...
‘Aquaman 2’ and ‘Shazam 2’ Both Delayed by Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. has announced that there are some major switch-ups in its release schedule. Some of it is a result of the new policy at HBO Max to only invest in originals that will be getting a theatrical release window. Other films might just be dealing with a few issues in post. There are even some films that are just getting switched up to capitalize on months that will be lacking in big releases.
‘Secret’ ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Held By Studio
The general public will likely never get to lay eyes on Batgirl, but that doesn’t mean no one will. Instead, Warner Bros. is running a few small screenings of the unfinished DC film for the cast and crew. Also invited to those screenings are some executives at HBO Max and Warner Bros. There are rumors abound about exactly what the fate of the film is going to be, but as of now, the project is still dead in the water.
Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23
It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
George Miller Says ‘Furiosa’ Will Reveal ‘Mad Max’ Secrets
George Miller recently spoke about Furiosa, the next entry in the Mad Max franchise. It’s going to be difficult to follow up after the massive success that was Mad Max: Fury Road, but Miller already has some great concepts in mind. Fury Road's unique storytelling adopted a method of dropping hints here and there. We didn’t know much about Furiosa, but we were left with just enough breadcrumbs about her past to be invested in what was happening on-screen.
‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters in 4K HDR
If you’re one of those people who claims it’s been so long since the first Avatar that you barely remember it, you’re going to get a chance to reacquaint yourself with the world of Pandora before The Way of Water arrives in multiplexes around Christmas. The original Avatar is getting a theatrical re-release next month in “4K High Dynamic Range.”
Is New Asgard About to Become the Capital of MCU’s Earth?
With massive events on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with films like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars just a few years away, we’re wondering about what the Earth of the MCU will look like in the future. Many sci-fi stories about worlds that have encountered as many alien races as the MCU typically feature a central world government to represent the planet — along with a planetary capital city where that government is housed.
‘Star Trek 4’ Loses Yet Another Director
A fourth Star Trek movie starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and the rest of the latest generation of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise has been in development since the last movie, Star Trek Beyond, premiered in theaters. But that was in 2016, and now six years later, the movie does not seem any closer to arriving than then.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie Casts 'It' Actor
A new Planet of the Apes movie is in development at 20th Century. The Disney-owned studio reportedly cast Owen Teague to play the lead primate in the film, Deadline reported on Aug. 22. Teague had a breakout role as one of the bullies in Warner Bros.' adaptation of Stephen King's It.
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Will Have World Premiere at NYCC
Aqua Teen Hunger Force is coming back for a brand new movie releasing on home media later this year, and it turns out that the movie has some pretty big plans for a panel at New York Comic Con to celebrate! Aqua Teen Hunger Force might have come to an end with Adult Swim several years ago, but it has never not felt like a major pillar of the programming block thanks to how many reruns often air. Now the franchise came back with a brand new digital series, and a new feature film coming our way later this year.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film Moves Closer to Production
After a long period without any major updates, it looks like the maniacs behind the damn, dirty Planet of the Apes saga are nearing production on a new installment, the first since 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. There are very few details about this movie’s story, but the project does reportedly have a script and has begun searching for a cast.
