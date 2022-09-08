Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
The Embers close out the Groovin on the Green 2022 Music Concert Series on Sept. 16
Groovin on the Green Music Concert Series returns to Loganville again Friday, Sept. 16, with a performance by The Embers. The band is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers are honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music. We are excited to welcome them back to Loganville and have them on stage at Groovin’ on the Green!
accesswdun.com
Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County
Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival is a family-friendly annual event. Admission is FREE. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy live music, Taste of BBQ bites, vendors, and artist market, and a Family Fun Zone. The BBQ tasting...
thecitymenus.com
Awaiting Ground Breaking: Old Chicago Pizza Coming to Sharpsburg
Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast
The inaugural festival was supposed to take place Saturday.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth County
The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School(Image by VO2 Personal Training Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks
This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
CBS 46
UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Gainesville gas station gets a delicious makeover
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Good Day Atlanta team is always ready to "fuel up" with some good food. So when we heard about a restaurant located inside an old Gainesville gas station, we knew we needed to stop in for a bite to eat!. This morning, we spent a little...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC Tuesday to consider rezone to allow for building of a new VFW meeting hall
The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its regular September meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. If you are unable to attend, you can still watch the...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Kelly Teague, Sr., 81, of Monroe
Kelly Teague, Sr., age 81 of Monroe, passed away September 3, 2022. A Funeral Service was held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Richard Culpepper officiated. Interment followed at 1 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Gainesville gas station offers self-service on tap
A former gas station in Gainesville is now a brand-new beer hall. Standard Service offers food and drinks on tap. Good Day's Paul Milliken learns the art of the perfect pour.
REACTION: Kirby Smart Unpleased With "Maturity" of Football Team
"Standards don't need motivation." That was Georgia head coach Kirby Smart's message that he relayed to his players throughout the week of preparation leading up to Saturday's matchup with Samford. Though following what Smart called one of "our worst practices of the year," on Wednesday, ...
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
Comments / 0