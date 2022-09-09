ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldie, VA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aldie, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Aldie, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#School Principal#Northern Virginia#Navy Elementary School#Fox#Conch
WUSA9

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation

LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene. Images...
LANGLEY PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC

A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Herndon man arrested for indecent exposures near Fairfax County trail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police arrested a man from Herndon in connection with a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Fairfax County Police said Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, Virginia was arrested on Thursday for warrants from another state. Through an investigation, FCPD detectives...
HERNDON, VA
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy