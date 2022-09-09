Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fairfax Police detective arrested for DUI, placed on leave
The detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but was driving his county-issued vehicle, which was found with front-end damage.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Report of gun at Freedom High School in Prince William Co. prompts lockdown
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — A Prince William County high school was on on lockdown for several hours Monday after a report that a student had a gun on campus. Ultimately, however, no gun was found, and the school day was able to resume. Around 10:30 a.m. Prince William County Police...
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
Officer in Fairfax Criminal Investigation Division arrested for DUI Friday
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — On Friday, a detective assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence, according to police. Stephen Copp, 57, of Woodbridge, was off-duty at the time and driving a county car, police said. A...
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
WJLA
2 boys detained after report of student with gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, VA
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Two boys were detained by police Monday after a report of a student with a gun at Freedom High School, according to the Prince William County Police Department. It remains unclear whether a gun was found. No shots were fired and no one was injured,...
Bay Net
State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man
LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area.
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in Charles County. The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. along Route 488 near Kerrick Drive. Police say when they arrived they found the motorcycle in a ditch and the driver, who had been ejected, nearby. The driver...
fox5dc.com
4 stabbed in Langley Park: police continue investigation
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George's County police say at least four people were stabbed Sunday night in Langley Park. Officers say the stabbings were reported around 8:30 p.m. near 1515 Merrimac Drive. Police say two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a third person refused treatment at the scene. Images...
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
fox5dc.com
11-year-old faces criminal charges for burning down Dollar General in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy is facing criminal charges because investigators believe he's responsible for a massive fire that tore down a Dollar General in Hampstead. The boy was identified last weekend by several agencies looking into the matter, including the Office of the State Fire Marshal and...
fox5dc.com
Herndon man arrested for indecent exposures near Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police arrested a man from Herndon in connection with a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Fairfax County Police said Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, Virginia was arrested on Thursday for warrants from another state. Through an investigation, FCPD detectives...
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
WTOP
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.
A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
