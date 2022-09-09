Read full article on original website
Woman Ordered Held Without Bail For Fiery Crash That Killed Six
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal in her car and was driving at 130 mph just before the deadly crash Aug. 4 at La Brea and Slauson avenues and did not try to stop or slow down, with six people suffering “horrific deaths.”
National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until this evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
Heat Wave Winds Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California’s weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain, raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas. Saturday’s forecast includes a 50 percent chance of showers, possible thunderstorms and winds of up to 25 miles per hour...
