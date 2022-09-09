ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge

Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

iOS 16 is out: How to install the latest iPhone software update

Apple on Monday released iOS 16, the latest major software update for the iPhone lineup. Alongside iOS 16, Apple also released WatchOS 9 for the Apple Watch and TVOS 16 for the Apple TV. iPadOS 16 and MacOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October. Included in iOS 16 are...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung's 43-inch M70B monitor doubles as a smart TV and is $100 off

When you're hard up for space in an apartment or dorm room, finding ways to maximize said space can be a total gamechanger. Samsung's 43-inch M70B UHD smart monitor and TV is a great way to get the best of both worlds while saving much-needed in-home real estate – while saving some cash. Right now, you can save $100 on the monitor/TV and get it for only $399 thanks to the Discover Samsung event going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Alibaba Cloud#Computer Networking#Mlperf Ai#Chinese
ZDNet

Discover Samsung sale: Get a free memory upgrade with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Discover Samsung event has launched, and to start the sale, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Starting at 9 am ET, purchasing one of Samsung's new flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (unlocked), will net you a $150 eCertificate (Samsung credit) and a free memory upgrade, potentially saving you over a hundred dollars for a version with improved specifications.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best phones you can buy right now

Samsung and Apple have both released new versions of their flagship smartphones this year, and with so many other great models on the market, choosing the best phone for you may be a daunting task. Things like battery life, storage space, and even health and safety features factor into how well a new phone will fit into your existing lineup of mobile devices you need for work and entertainment.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Raspberry Pi OS gets an update: Here's what's new

The latest update to the Raspberry Pi OS brings a bunch of new desktop enhancements that improve text-based search, network management, and access to the Pi's camera system. Raspberry Pi OS also gains a new text-based search box for finding apps like File Manager, the OS Imager, and Image Viewer. It can be accessed by pressing the Raspberry key on the keyboard or the Windows key on other keyboards. The existing menu remains in place.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Meta Quest Pro prototype reportedly leaks well ahead of official debut

Some of the biggest tech leaks of all time have resulted from prototypes being left behind by early testers and engineers. Whether it's a bar, the backseat of a cab, or elsewhere, forgotten pre-release units are a longstanding backbone of tech journalism. In that tradition, today we've got a prototype...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Software
ZDNet

Looking to switch to Linux from Windows? The Feren OS Transfer Tool makes it easy

I've experienced just about every Linux distribution made over the past few decades. I've seen so many versions of Linux claim to be the perfect operating system for new users, especially, those looking to finally shrug off Microsoft's operating system. Some of those Linux distributions did a fairly decent job of helping users leave the world of proprietary operating systems, while others came up short.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Samsung QN90B 4K QLED TV deal: Save $700 on the 65-inch model

Discover Samsung week is back in full swing - and right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the QN90B 4K QLED TV, or 28% off the original price. So, for example, the 65-inch model is $1,899, saving you $700 off the original price right now, with more savings the bigger you make the TV. It's a great deal on one of the best TVs on the market.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy