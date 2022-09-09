Read full article on original website
Related
emueagles.com
Spotak Nets First Goal in Road Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped its final non-conference match of the season Sunday, Sept. 11, as the host Wildcats of the University of Kentucky scored four times in the second half to take a 5-1 decision in Lexington, Ky. Lily Spotak (Palatine, Ill.-William Fremd) scored the lone goal for the Eagles (1-4-2, 0-0-0 MAC) and broke up the clean sheet the Wildcats (6-1-0, 0-0-0 SEC) were looking to keep.
emueagles.com
EMU-Buffalo to Air Nationally on CBS Sports Network
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University football team's game against the University at Buffalo Saturday, Sept. 24, will kick off at noon and will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network, the Mid-American Conference office announced today, Sept. 12. Part of EMU's campus-wide "Family Weekend," the game...
emueagles.com
EMU Rowing Begins Fall Schedule With Michigan Scrimmage
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan women's rowing team began its fall campaign with a dual race against the University of Michigan today, Sept. 11 on Belleville Lake in Belleville, Mich. This morning's contest marked the sixth time in seven years the Eagles and the Wolverines have met to kick off their fall slates.
emueagles.com
EMU's Halftime Lead Not Enough; Football Falls at Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (EMUEagles.com) – Despite holding a halftime lead, the Eastern Michigan University football team was not able to secure a victory over the University of Louisiana, where it fell, 49-21, inside Cajun Field Saturday, Sept. 10. The Ragin' Cajuns extended the nation's longest winning streak to 15 consecutive games.
Comments / 0