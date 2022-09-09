Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
$1,275,000 home in Spafford: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
170 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 29 and Sep. 2. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial in the Town of Spafford that sold for $1,275,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government
Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
dailyadvent.com
17th annual Ride for Ryan draws biggest crowd of participants yet
ATVs riders drive through farmland Saturday on the Tug Hill before crossing Route 12 in Lewis County for the 17th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge fundraising event, which benefits a scholarship at Copenhagen Central School. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times Canon Samuel Lundy and Sister Mary Ellen Brett bless the riders participating...
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
TheHorse.com
Four Positive EEE Cases in New York
On Sept. 9, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Animal Industry, confirmed four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). In Mexico, a city in Oswego County, a mare and foal at the same farm tested positive for EEE and are deceased. Both were unvaccinated. Additionally, an unvaccinated donkey in Pulaski, also in Oswego County, tested positive for EEE and is now deceased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy rain could bring isolated flash flooding to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rounds of heavy rain today and into Tuesday could cause isolated flash flooding in Central New York. The National Weather Service says all of Central New York is in the “slight” risk category for flash flooding, which is defined as at least a 15% chance of flooding occurring within 25 miles of any given point. Some spots could get 3 inches or more if a series of thunderstorms “train,” or move across the same point like passing train cars.
Your Stories Q&A: When will Gaskin Road in Clay finally reopen?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An update on a popular cut-through in Clay that has been cut off since last fall. A few of our viewers have contacted the YS Team wanting an update on this road project. “Why is a section of Gaskin Road still down to one lane? When will construction begin?“ A portion of […]
Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy
You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1M New Goble Dry Dock Marina
The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, said William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
WKTV
Officer-involved shooting on Neilson Street in Utica
Utica, NY -- Utica Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on 1600 block Neilson Street. An adult male was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured. Utica Police were called to 1601 Neilson St. for reports of an emotionally disturbed person. Police could not tell NEWSChannel 2 if that was the person taken to the hospital or how many officers shot at the subject.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
Comments / 1