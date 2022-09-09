Read full article on original website
Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar
A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
Businesses Abandon Mainland Europe to Focus on Post-Brexit Britain
In the run-up to the 2016 Brexit referendum, one of the key arguments used by the “Leave” campaign was that freedom from the influence of Brussels would mean the U.K. could forge its own path on policy issues such as international trade and business regulation. On those fronts,...
NGOs Criticize Amazon’s Plan to Mollify EU Regulators
Amazon’s proposal to halt some online sales and marketing practices to head off big antitrust fines from European Union regulators is inadequate and “full of loopholes,” a group of 11 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) argue in a filing to the European Commission. The organizations submitted the filing Thursday...
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
Today in Crypto: Thailand Increases Oversight; Senators Urge Zuckerberg to Fight Crypto Scams on Facebook; MicroStrategy Seeks to Sell $500M in Stock to Buy Bitcoin
Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.
Corning CEO: Europe’s Supply Chain Can’t Meet Demand for Optical Fiber
According to Wendell Weeks, chief executive of tech company Corning, the EU is lacking a supply chain to deliver fiber optic cable needed for 5G networks. Weeks said the EU doesn’t “really have a robust supply chain,” according to Financial Times (FT). Corning recently opened one of...
Russia Pipeline Shutdown Proves Renewables Financing More Critical Than Ever
Across Europe, the continent’s overreliance on Russian gas has been a hot topic ever since relations with the country soured following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Earlier this month, G7 leaders agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to stem the flow...
Partisan Fight over Digital Dollar Looms Larger
Reports that the Treasury Department is behind building a digital dollar before deciding whether to launch it will set off a partisan battle in Washington that’s been looming for a year. That was clear in a letter two-dozen Republican members of the House Financial Services Committee wrote the Fed...
Car Importers Tap Power of Platforms to Tame Price Volatility
In a way, used cars are like stocks, options and bonds from the point of view of Ryan Davidson, founder and CEO of Trade X, in that volatility is an opportunity for profit. “Inflation and volatility [are] actually what drives our business,” Davidson said. “The more of that, the more opportunities there are to have mispriced vehicles, and so we thrive on it, and the more that exists, the more opportunities there are for transactions to convert.”
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
Uala Wants to Tap Into Mexico’s $60B Remittance Market
Argentina-based FinTech Uala will let its customers in Mexico receive money from abroad in an attempt to capitalize on the burgeoning $60 billion remittances market. The new service will be overseen by ABC Capital, a Mexican bank Uala is in the process of acquiring, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 9). “We’re...
CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Other Partners Launch Smart Device Tap-to-Pay in Nigeria
Nigerian consumers can reportedly now use their smartphone or wearable device to make in-store payments using a new Tap-to-Pay service launched by ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group. To make these transactions, consumers can tap near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart devices at contactless-enabled payment terminals. They can also make in-app and...
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL
MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
El Salvador Weekly: One Year in, Bitcoin Currency Experiment Has Bombed
The anniversary of El Salvador’s experiment with bitcoin as a legal tender hit without much fanfare on Sept. 7, as it takes a fair bit of creativity to call it anything but a failure. Even leaving aside paper losses of about $58 million on the 2,381 bitcoins President Nayib...
JPMorgan Payments Taps Former Microsoft Treasurer to Lead Co-Innovation
Former Microsoft Corporate Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer Tahreem Kampton has reportedly joined JPMorgan Payments as a senior payments executive. In this role, Kampton has been tasked with focusing on the future of payments, CoinDesk reported Friday (Sept. 9), citing a statement sent by JPMorgan. “Specifically, he will lead co-innovation...
