ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘He was in a lot of pain’: Witness, video detail AutoZone shooting during rampage

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan James
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVzN6_0hnu9Gvn00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Here’s a deeper look into one of the many shootings that occurred during Wednesday’s rampage in Memphis, Tennessee, which left four dead and three injured. It was an ordinary day at an AutoZone store — until the clock struck 4:49 p.m.

In an exclusive video obtained by WREG, that’s when suspect Ezekiel Kelly is seen on camera entering the store, according to officials. Once inside, Kelly reportedly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Rodolfo Berger.

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

His family said he went there to buy some parts and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Surveillance video appears to show Kelly exiting the store a second after the shooting and driving away. Moments later, several people are seen running to his aid, including a person named Adolfo.

“He was in a lot of pain,” said Adolfo. “He allowed my pastor’s dad to pray with him and he was very concerned about his family. He kept on asking us if we’re getting ahold of his family.”

Berger ended up being taken to the hospital in critical condition. His family tells WREG he had to undergo two surgeries and is now in stable condition.

In a statement posted on social media, his wife Fabiola said in part, “God is a comforter. He is in charge, and we are faithful to him. We are glad the police caught the shooter so he could not harm more people. Well done police department, we thank you.”

As Berger continues to recover, four other families are left planning funerals. It’s a reality that hits close to home for Memphians like Jasmine Pittman.

‘Pray for us’: Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting

“It’s been other deaths around in this area and it just needs to be stopped, it really do. It really do need to be stopped,” Pittman said.

At this moment, suspect Kelly is only charged with one count of first-degree murder but that’s expected to change soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
WREG

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Navy football drops conference matchup to Memphis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — After dropping their season opener to Delaware 14-7, the Navy Midshipmen opened up conference play with a loss to Memphis 37-13. “From the first game, there was no where to go but up,” said head coach Ken Niumatalolo. “Better, but still not good enough. Still too many mistakes.” A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy