CalCPA Teams With Anchor to Bring Autonomous Billing to Accountants
The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) is working with autonomous billing and collections platform Anchor. The collaboration will offer Anchor’s billing and accounts receivable (AR) solution to America’s largest statewide accounting professionals organization, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release. “As more industries embrace emerging...
JPMorgan Payments Taps Former Microsoft Treasurer to Lead Co-Innovation
Former Microsoft Corporate Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer Tahreem Kampton has reportedly joined JPMorgan Payments as a senior payments executive. In this role, Kampton has been tasked with focusing on the future of payments, CoinDesk reported Friday (Sept. 9), citing a statement sent by JPMorgan. “Specifically, he will lead co-innovation...
Indian EdTech Giant Byju’s Under Pressure for Failing to Publish Accounts
Indian EdTech company Byju’s is facing intense scrutiny from the government, as well as investors and creditors, over failures to publish its accounts while funding dries up for education businesses. The company had been doing well because of the stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions, the Financial Times wrote Saturday (Sept. 10)....
JPMorgan Payments’ Renovite Acquisition Is Boost for Connected Commerce
Maybe not Stripe, and maybe not Block — not specifically, anyway. Instead, J.P. Morgan’s latest acquisition looks like a shot across PayPal’s bow. It’s no secret that the banks want — and need — to broaden their payments capabilities, serving a variety of new use cases that serve consumers and enterprise clients alike.
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace
Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization
Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups
FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
Report: Crypto May be Part of Adam Neumann’s New Startup, Flow
Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate startup will reportedly include a digital wallet enabling the use of cryptocurrencies. The startup Neumann helped found, which is called Flow, may include a digital wallet that would handle not only crypto but also other financial services, such as connecting to a bank account, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Ecobank Group CEO Ayeyemi to Retire; Board Names Jeremy Awori New CEO
African banking group Ecobank has announced that its current CEO Ade Ayeyemi will retire after he turns 60 years old, which is in line with the company policy, a press release said. Succeeding him will be Jeremy Awori, the release said. Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group Chairman, said Awori is a...
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
Bolt Financial, Wyre Payments Scrap Merger, Remain Partners
Payments FinTech Bolt Financial and crypto startup Wyre Payments are remaining business partners but have decided to scrap the $1.5 billion merger plans announced in April. “Bolt remains a strong believer in crypto and a supporter of Wyre,” Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla said in an email to PYMNTS. “We will continue our existing commercial partnership with Wyre to pave the path of crypto integration into our ecosystem, bringing Wyre’s innovative crypto infrastructure to the world.”
Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue
Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing
Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
Zip, Ironclad Integrate Procurement, Contracting Platforms
Intake-to-procure solution provider Zip and digital contracting platform Ironclad have partnered to provide a unified, end-to-end solution to their joint customers. With the new two-way integration, employees can initiate spend requests through Zip. It then routes the requests and contracts to Ironclad, and Ironclad performs a legal review and approval. Upon completion, Ironclad sends approvals and completed contracts to Zip to finalize the workflow, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release.
Bread Financial Launches One-Time Use Virtual Card With Marqeta
Financial services firm Bread Financial is launching a one-time use virtual card for in-store and online shopping with card issuing platform Marqeta. The virtual card will boost the checkout experience for people using Bread Pay, Bread Financial’s suite of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Monday (Sept. 12).
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: An Unprecedented Price War in Healthcare
When news crossed this week that Walmart, the self-titled leader for “everyday low prices,” had struck a 10-year deal with UnitedHealth, it was likely unsurprising to most industry observers to see the word “affordable” prominently placed atop the announcement. After all, that is what Walmart does,...
As Prices Rise, Consumers Shift to Meals at Home
With ongoing food price increases come even more consumers opting out of restaurant purchases in favor of more affordable meal options. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, but Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which drew from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, found that 78% expect to eat at home more often to save money, up slightly from the 77% that said the same the month prior.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Report: Amazon Shuts, Delays Some Facilities As eCommerce Growth Slows
After doubling its amount of warehouse space during the first two years of the pandemic, Amazon reportedly seems to be dialing back and rethinking some projects. In 66 cases this year, the company has either closed existing facilities or canceled the opening of previously planned ones, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Sept. 9).
