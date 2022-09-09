Meta’s efforts to match the popularity of TikTok by promoting short-form videos called Reels on its Instagram platform is falling short. Although Reels is Meta’s fastest growing format for content, the amount of time Instagram users spend watching Reels is less than 10% of the time TikTok users spend watching videos on that platform, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Sept. 12), citing a document published internally by Meta in August.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO