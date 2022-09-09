ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Remembering 9/11: Hundreds pay tribute at Cal Expo in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together at Cal Expo to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of 9/11. People from near and far to the Capital city came to the September 11 Memorial Plaza, which is where a large beam from the North World Trade Center Tower sits.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Sutter, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Political analyst Mike Luery breaks down races to watch for the November election

With the November election less than two months away, political analyst Mike Luery joined the KCRA 3 morning news to talk about issues and races to keep an eye on. He said that while California’s primary election had a low turnout, this election has a lot on the line that is driving up interest. (See more about what’s different in the video above.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Ireland#The Visit#Kcra
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Rooted Expeditions

History on the Winchester Mystery House

Today we are going to look into the history of the famously known, Winchester house in California. We will dig up the roots that lie behind the walls of this ginormous mansion and the secrets it holds. The Mansion has stairs and passage ways that lead to dead ends. And doors that could lead you to your death. This is a place you should never explore alone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgoradio.com

Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’

As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
KCRA.com

BONUS: Surviving an empty nest with Amy Schmidt

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Is your house quiet? Do you keep buying more food than you can eat in a week? Is your laundry basket empty for the first time in decades?. If you answered "yes" to any or all of those questions, then you might be an empty nester!
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy