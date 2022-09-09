Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Remembering 9/11: Hundreds pay tribute at Cal Expo in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together at Cal Expo to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of 9/11. People from near and far to the Capital city came to the September 11 Memorial Plaza, which is where a large beam from the North World Trade Center Tower sits.
Sierra Sun
5 areas in Placer County renamed to scrub racist term for Native women
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The U.S. government has ordered the renaming of hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands to erase a racist term for Native American women, including five places in Placer County and two in El Dorado County. New names for about...
SFGate
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
SFGate
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
KCRA.com
Political analyst Mike Luery breaks down races to watch for the November election
With the November election less than two months away, political analyst Mike Luery joined the KCRA 3 morning news to talk about issues and races to keep an eye on. He said that while California’s primary election had a low turnout, this election has a lot on the line that is driving up interest. (See more about what’s different in the video above.)
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
abc10.com
Mosquito Fire: California Wildfire Update, Sept. 11
California Wildfires: The Mosquito Fire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. The massive fire has forced 11,000 from their homes.
History on the Winchester Mystery House
Today we are going to look into the history of the famously known, Winchester house in California. We will dig up the roots that lie behind the walls of this ginormous mansion and the secrets it holds. The Mansion has stairs and passage ways that lead to dead ends. And doors that could lead you to your death. This is a place you should never explore alone.
kgoradio.com
Mysterious Billboards Warn Californians ‘Don’t Move To Texas’
As residents continue to leave California in droves, a number of mysterious new billboards have turned up in the state that warn people against moving to Texas. The billboards, which have appeared in Los Angeles and San Francisco, feature a hooded figure alongside the following message: “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”
KCRA.com
BONUS: Surviving an empty nest with Amy Schmidt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Is your house quiet? Do you keep buying more food than you can eat in a week? Is your laundry basket empty for the first time in decades?. If you answered "yes" to any or all of those questions, then you might be an empty nester!
