Salesianum School (DE) 2024 attackman Rowyn Nurry has made a commitment to the admissions process to play Division I lacrosse at Cornell University. High school: Salesianum (Wilmington, DE) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: Cornell University. Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors: One Percent MVP, One...

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO