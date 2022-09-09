ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Naomi Biden taps same planner for White House wedding as Chelsea Clinton: report

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrFk1_0hnu8AbE00

Troubled first son Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden has tapped an event planner who has been a longtime favorite among presidential families for her White House wedding in November.

The bride-to-be, the oldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden, has hired Bryan Rafanelli to plan her marriage ceremony on the South Lawn, Politico reported .

Rafanelli planned the wedding of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton in Rhinebeck, New York in 2010 and has also organized several events at the White House during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

He planned state dinners and a rainbow lighting outside the White House to celebrate the legalization of gay marriage via the 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

He also is no stranger to politics himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnd2s_0hnu8AbE00
First granddaughter Naomi Biden will wed her fiancé Peter Neal in a White House ceremony planned by Bryan Rafanelli.
CBS via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfS6Y_0hnu8AbE00
Bryan Rafanelli has experience planning events at the White House during the Obama administration.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Rafanelli was one of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s key fundraisers during the then-mayor’s 2020 presidential bid. He also served on a Boston committee to review the city’s tourism office in 2016 — having been appointed by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who was the mayor of Boston at the time.

Naomi Biden’s wedding to fiancé Peter Neal will be the first holy matrimony to take place on White House grounds in decades.

The last person to marry at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was former President Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia in 1971. Jenna Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, held her wedding reception with 600 guests at the White House in 2008, but exchanged vows in an earlier Texas ceremony.

Naomi Biden, 28, originally had planned to host just the reception on the White House grounds, but announced in July that she and Neal, 24, will also marry there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Uj0P_0hnu8AbE00
Bryan Rafanelli planned Chelsea Clinton’s New York wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in 2010.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“[M]uch to the relief of secret service and with the dog’s endorsement… we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited,” the president’s granddaughter shared on Twitter at the time.

The first granddaughter works as a lawyer in DC and lives not far from the White House.

Some costs associated with the ceremony — like security — will be picked up by taxpayers, but the Biden family will pay the tab for wedding activities.

The wedding comes at a time when the bride’s father has been marred with controversy concerning his foreign business deals.

Comments / 1

Related
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Trump says US is ‘broken’ because FBI never searched Joe or Hunter Biden’s homes

Former president Donald Trump started his Labor Day holiday on Monday by airing a series of grievances and lies about the 8 August search of his Florida home and claiming that the United States is “broken” because federal law enforcement has never had occasion to search the home of the man who defeated him in the 2020 election.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump complained that the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago club “riffled” through rooms occupied by his youngest son, Barron, and his wife Melania Trump had not also searched homes...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas

The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy