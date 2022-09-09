Naomi Biden taps same planner for White House wedding as Chelsea Clinton: report

Troubled first son Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden has tapped an event planner who has been a longtime favorite among presidential families for her White House wedding in November.

The bride-to-be, the oldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden, has hired Bryan Rafanelli to plan her marriage ceremony on the South Lawn, Politico reported .

Rafanelli planned the wedding of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton in Rhinebeck, New York in 2010 and has also organized several events at the White House during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

He planned state dinners and a rainbow lighting outside the White House to celebrate the legalization of gay marriage via the 2015 Supreme Court ruling.

He also is no stranger to politics himself.

First granddaughter Naomi Biden will wed her fiancé Peter Neal in a White House ceremony planned by Bryan Rafanelli. CBS via Getty Images

Bryan Rafanelli has experience planning events at the White House during the Obama administration. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Rafanelli was one of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s key fundraisers during the then-mayor’s 2020 presidential bid. He also served on a Boston committee to review the city’s tourism office in 2016 — having been appointed by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who was the mayor of Boston at the time.

Naomi Biden’s wedding to fiancé Peter Neal will be the first holy matrimony to take place on White House grounds in decades.

The last person to marry at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was former President Richard Nixon’s daughter Tricia in 1971. Jenna Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, held her wedding reception with 600 guests at the White House in 2008, but exchanged vows in an earlier Texas ceremony.

Naomi Biden, 28, originally had planned to host just the reception on the White House grounds, but announced in July that she and Neal, 24, will also marry there.

Bryan Rafanelli planned Chelsea Clinton’s New York wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in 2010. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“[M]uch to the relief of secret service and with the dog’s endorsement… we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited,” the president’s granddaughter shared on Twitter at the time.

The first granddaughter works as a lawyer in DC and lives not far from the White House.

Some costs associated with the ceremony — like security — will be picked up by taxpayers, but the Biden family will pay the tab for wedding activities.

The wedding comes at a time when the bride’s father has been marred with controversy concerning his foreign business deals.