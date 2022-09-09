ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

California man accused of beheading woman with a sword: report

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmV4H_0hnu6Crc00

A California man was arrested for murder Thursday after he allegedly cut off a woman’s head with a sword, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office found the victim dead at around 11:50 a.m. in San Carlos after being flagged down by a witness, law enforcement sources told KNTV .

Her head had been chopped off by a sword, the sources told the local outlet.

The suspect — whose name wasn’t immediately released — knew the victim, but their exact relationship wasn’t clear, the report said.

He was taken into custody after he returned to the scene.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eamonn Allen said during an afternoon media briefing that a “stabbing instrument” had been used, without specifying what kind, according to the outlet. He did not provide additional details.

A California man was arrested after he allegedly cut off a woman’s head with a sword.
Christopher Sadowski

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” Allen told reporters at a press conference. “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses.”

Authorities said the incident seems to be isolated and that there is no threat to the community.

San Carlos is about halfway between San Francisco and San Jose.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Carlos, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beheading#Murder#Violent Crime#Kntv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy