James Lewis Banning, 74
James Lewis Banning, 74, of Mattoon, Illinois formerly of Neoga, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 13, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan the son of Henry and Kathryn (Elliott) Mann. Jim married Becky (Navis) Ballinger September 24, 2011 in Mattoon, Illinois. Mrs. Banning passed away April 27, 2022.
Lake Land College Unveils New Retiree Wall of Fame
Lake Land College unveiled the new Retiree Wall of Fame display located in the Luther Student Center at the Mattoon campus at an event Monday. The Retiree Wall of Fame was created in 2008 to recognize the outstanding achievements of past Lake Land College faculty and staff who created the student-first principles college employees live by today.
Flo Lorrain Barker, 87
Flo Lorrain Barker, age 87, of Newton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 13 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois, with Fr. Dean Probst celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM – Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com. In loving memory of Flo, memorials may be made to Jasper County Shrine Club for the benefit of crippled children.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois. Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Drop Home Opener To Olney – Prep Football Scoreboard
The Salem Wildcats fall to Olney by a final of 41-20 to open the home season for Salem. Sam Greene started the scoring off with a 51 yard touchdown run to give the Cats a 7-0 lead. But Olney would respond with 3 unanswered scores giving them a 21-7 lead at the halftime break.
Illini fans react to new game day changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Another Saturday full of Fighting Illini Football in Champaign, but not without changes to move fans into the stadium faster. It included added fireworks, more lines and extra staff. It comes after long lines at the home opener a few weeks ago. Cassie Arner, the senior associate director of athletics, said […]
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Marion and Clay County during September. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
Charlene F. Chance, 86
Charlene F. Chance, 86, a longtime resident of Findlay, IL passed with peace and grace on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, IL. Charlene was born on April 25, 1936, in Decatur, the daughter of Laurence and Velma “Babe” (Greenslate) Wiles. She was a 1954 graduate of Decatur High School. Charlene and James Oscar Chance were united in marriage on July 13, 1974 and were blessed with 22 years of marriage before his passing on April 21, 1997. Charlene dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not tending to her loved ones, she was a volunteer EMT with the Findlay Ambulance Service for many years and a longtime member of the Sullivan Church of God.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Cumberland County during September. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
