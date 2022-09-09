ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Washington Academy Boys’ Soccer Defeats Houlton 8-1

The Washington Academy Boys' Soccer Team traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Saturday afternoon September 10th, and came away with a 8-1 win. The Red Raiders were led by Kenori Simons with 4 goals, Omari Levon, Eli Appleby, Unai Riono, and Narrarii Komiko each added a goal.
HOULTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Ellsworth, ME
Sports
City
Mount Desert, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]

The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th. Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
710
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy