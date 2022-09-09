Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bangor Girls and Hampden Boys Cross Country Teams Finish 1st at Hampden Meet
The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team and Hampden Academy Boys' Cross Country Teams finished 1st at the Hampden Academy meet on Friday, September 9th with runners from Bangor, Brewer and Hampden Academy competing. In the Girl's Meet Bangor finished 1st with 24 points with Hampden Academy finishing 2nd with 34...
John Bapst Boys 1st Ellsworth Boys Cross Country 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational
The John Bapst Boys' Cross Country Team finished 1st with the Ellsworth Boys finishing 2nd in the Presque Isle High School Invitational held at the University of Maine - Presque Isle on Friday, September 9th. The Team scores were. John Bapst 30. Ellsworth 69. Old Town 77. Caribou 89. Limestone...
Washington Academy Boys’ Soccer Defeats Houlton 8-1
The Washington Academy Boys' Soccer Team traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Saturday afternoon September 10th, and came away with a 8-1 win. The Red Raiders were led by Kenori Simons with 4 goals, Omari Levon, Eli Appleby, Unai Riono, and Narrarii Komiko each added a goal.
Houlton Girls’ Cross Country 1st Hermon 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational
The Houlton Girls' Cross Country Team finished 1st and Hermon 2nd at the Presque Isle Invitational on Friday, September 9th at the University of Maine Presque Isle Cross Country Course. The Team results were. Houlton 38. Hermon 70. Caribou 78. John Bapst 78. Ellsworth 112. Presque Isle 118. The Top...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]
The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th. Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
710
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0