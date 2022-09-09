Read full article on original website
Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap
Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap
Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
No. 11 Hunterdon Central over North Hunterdon - boys soccer recap
Senior Jonathan Schess and classmate Colin Adams each scored a goal as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated North Hunterdon, 2-1 in Annadale. Hunterdon Central (2-1) bounced back from a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Pingry. North Hunterdon (1-2) received a goal from Logan Priesler. The...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Becton over Lodi - Girls soccer recap
Becton continued its high scoring ways with a 5-0 win over Lodi at McKenzie Field in East Rutherford. In getting off to a 3-0 start, Becton has scored 11 goals. Martyna Kozdron and Shania Healy each scored twice while Brianna Seidel had the other goal. Morgan Wagner added two assists.
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Shirley Munoz Lopez scores 6 goals as Long Branch beats Keyport - Field hockey recap
Shirley Munoz Lopez came away with six goals and four assists in leading Long Branch to a 12-3 victory at home over Keyport. Ayanna Brissett struck twice while Kaliya Bernard tallied a goal and two assists for Long Branch (1-2), which outshot Keyport (0-3) by 26-7. The N.J. High School...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
