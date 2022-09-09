ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap

Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap

Ryan Remaly’s three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap

Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Liberty defeats Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Jules Georgiano scored three goals as Jackson Liberty rolled by Lakewood 6-1 in Lakewood. Jackson Liberty (1-1) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the fourth quarter. Ava Bocchiaro finished with 13 saves while Brooklyn Silvan had one goal and three assists. Queeni Lin...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap

Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Becton over Lodi - Girls soccer recap

Becton continued its high scoring ways with a 5-0 win over Lodi at McKenzie Field in East Rutherford. In getting off to a 3-0 start, Becton has scored 11 goals. Martyna Kozdron and Shania Healy each scored twice while Brianna Seidel had the other goal. Morgan Wagner added two assists.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3). The N.J. High...
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap

Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

