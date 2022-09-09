ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccloud, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire

Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Mccloud, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
GRANTS PASS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipe#Pipelines#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Gm
kqennewsradio.com

ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVL

Siskiyou County officials explain how to safely enter a burned area

SISKIYOU COUNTY — Many Siskiyou County residents have undergone the heartbreaking experience of losing a home to wildfire. The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services shared this video with information about how to avoid injury or negative health impacts from unstable materials at a burn site. "Personal Protection Equipment...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre

Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Rafting the Rogue

The Rogue River is 215 miles of water flowing westward. Inhabitants have lived along the river for thousands of years. Today, what the river is known for perhaps more than anything else are the many opportunities for powerful whitewater rafting. News 10's Kevin McNamara rafted the Rogue in the latest...
ROGUE RIVER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy