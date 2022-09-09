Read full article on original website
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
KTVL
Several crews respond to a structure fire on Pioneer Road in Medford
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 6:05 pm:. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) wrote on Facebook, that a drone was spotted flying above the fire, and helicopters have been forced to land. "If you fly, we can't," the fire agency wrote. "Please land any drones in the area immediately. Aircraft will...
KDRV
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
kqennewsradio.com
Conditions improve on Rum Creek Fire
Light rain overnight helped fire fighting efforts on the Rum Creek Fire northwest of Grants Pass. Officials say the fire is now 75% contained and most of the fire’s edges have been cooled at least 200 to 300 feet into the burn. An infrared flight on Sunday night showed no acreage gain for the blaze, which stands at 21,347 acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
actionnewsnow.com
All evacuations have been lifted for deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. - All evacuation orders and warnings for the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have been lifted, the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said on Monday. Fire crews will remain in the area for several days or weeks. People returning are asked to be cautious of hazards and to check...
KTVL
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
KTVL
Firefighters in Lake Shastina help residents sift through ashes of burnt homes
Siskiyou County, Calif. — Chief Pappas with the Lake Shastina Fire Department addressed the community today and provided the following message to residents who are returning to their homes after the Mill Fire destruction:. "For those of you who lost a home or have fire damage you will be...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
krcrtv.com
Spot fire from Mountain Fire jumps containment line; Mill Fire remains at 90% containment
SISKIYOU, Calif — The Mountain and Mill Fires continue to burn in Siskiyou County. As of Sept. 11, the Mountain Fire has burned 12,635 acres and is 60% contained. Meanwhile, the deadly Mill Fire has burned 3,935 acres and remains at 90% containment. The Cal Fire Siskiyou unit stated...
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KTVL
Siskiyou County officials explain how to safely enter a burned area
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Many Siskiyou County residents have undergone the heartbreaking experience of losing a home to wildfire. The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services shared this video with information about how to avoid injury or negative health impacts from unstable materials at a burn site. "Personal Protection Equipment...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
shastascout.org
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
KDRV
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
theashlandchronicle.com
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Rafting the Rogue
The Rogue River is 215 miles of water flowing westward. Inhabitants have lived along the river for thousands of years. Today, what the river is known for perhaps more than anything else are the many opportunities for powerful whitewater rafting. News 10's Kevin McNamara rafted the Rogue in the latest...
