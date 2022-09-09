ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Hermon, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001

Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Riley is Missing in Sullivan

Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
SULLIVAN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Huge Drug Bust In Cambridge Lands 4 In Jail, Removes $225K Of Fentanyl Off Streets

A month's worth of hard work and a traffic stop landed 4 people in jail and cleared the streets of Maine of $225-thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl. Members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have been working together to track down how a significant amount of the drug had made its way into the state and was being distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties.
CAMBRIDGE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

August 31 – Overdose Awareness Day

Wednesday, August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. Unfortunately, most of us know someone who has used drugs. Substance use overdoses continue to rise in Maine, and each loss is felt by the families and the community. The Inspire Recovery Center located at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth will be holding...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

