John Bapst Boys 1st Ellsworth Boys Cross Country 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational
The John Bapst Boys' Cross Country Team finished 1st with the Ellsworth Boys finishing 2nd in the Presque Isle High School Invitational held at the University of Maine - Presque Isle on Friday, September 9th. The Team scores were. John Bapst 30. Ellsworth 69. Old Town 77. Caribou 89. Limestone...
MDI Hospital’s 125th Year Community Celebration [HIGHLIGHTS]
MDI Hospital had their Annual Meeting and 125th Year Community Celebration at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday September 8th. The Hospital employees 564 people, 108 of whom are nurses. There were 61,440 outpatient health center visits in the year. There were 6.333 visits to the Emergency Room. The Hospital...
MDI Hospital Auxiliary Bake Sale – September 14
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 14th. That's the date for the next MDI Hospital Auxiliary's Bake Sale. The sale will take place, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First National Bank, 102 Main Street in Bar Harbor. There will be baked goods, homemade pies, desserts, quiches, breads and...
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001
Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
Meet the Ellsworth High School Fall Cheerleaders [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Fall Cheerleaders gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
Riley is Missing in Sullivan
Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – September 2022
Happy September 1st! Here are the Sunrise and Sunset Times for Bar Harbor in September, 2022. The first day of Fall is Thursday, September 22nd. The Full Moon in September is on Saturday September 10th. According to tradition, the September Full Moon is known as the Harvest of Full Corn Moon.
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Huge Drug Bust In Cambridge Lands 4 In Jail, Removes $225K Of Fentanyl Off Streets
A month's worth of hard work and a traffic stop landed 4 people in jail and cleared the streets of Maine of $225-thousand dollars worth of Fentanyl. Members of Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations have been working together to track down how a significant amount of the drug had made its way into the state and was being distributed throughout Somerset, Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties.
August 31 – Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday, August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. Unfortunately, most of us know someone who has used drugs. Substance use overdoses continue to rise in Maine, and each loss is felt by the families and the community. The Inspire Recovery Center located at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth will be holding...
