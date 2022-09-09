They’re not sorry about what they did or who they did it too. The Fed’s should prosecute them for civil rights violations.
just two white cops that's about to get slapped on the wrist get suspended with pay all benefits still in play then they going to be back on display running their same type of way. you see they give good cops that turn bad bad cops that stay bad their benefits even after they f***** up very badly. they need to change everything about the law punishment. if they get found guilty then there's nothing. if they get put on suspension following charges they pay to stop right there and if they get found not guilty then give it to them make them have some type of punishment in front of the justice system. that's going to change a lot of police officers mind about disrespecting s*** especially people it has to be some type of consequences towards their money their pockets before anything will change
They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They're only sorry because they got caught
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 15