Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges today related to a bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in August of 2018. According to a New York Post report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree in Queens Superior Court in Queens, N.Y. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson also sentenced Bardi to 15 days of community service. If the Bronx, N.Y. rapper doesn't complete her service, she would have to serve 15 days in jail. The 2019 Grammy Award-winning artist was also placed on a three-year order of protection for the two victims.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO